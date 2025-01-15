MATCH GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 24, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 2, 2023 and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Match Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder’s monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Meslage v. Match Group, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-10153.

