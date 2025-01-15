WINGIE: Leading Travel Marketplace Reveals 2025 Trends and Destinations Shaping the Future of Travel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, has unveiled its insights into the travel trends and destinations expected to dominate in 2025. WINGIE highlights emerging travel trends and top destinations shaping the future of travel.

Key Travel Trends and Destinations for 2025

As travel continues to evolve, WINGIE identifies four transformative trends reshaping journeys in 2025:

Sustainability and Eco-Tourism: Travelers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly accommodations and conservation-focused experiences.

Wellness Tourism: Demand grows for holistic retreats prioritizing mental well-being and relaxation over traditional hotspots.

Noctourism: Travelers are exploring destinations in a new light by engaging in nighttime activities that offer fresh perspectives and unique experiences.

AI-Driven Personalization: Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing travel planning by delivering itineraries tailored to individual preferences.

These trends align closely with destinations that blend sustainability and unique experiences:

Dubai, UAE: Dubai invites eco-conscious travelers with desert glamping, and low-impact adventures supporting conservation.

Petra, Jordan: Petra's nighttime charm shines through softly lit landmarks and star-filled desert skies, offering a serene and unforgettable historical experience.

Cappadocia, Türkiye: Cappadocia's stunning landscapes, yoga, nature walks, and spa treatments offer a rejuvenating blend of culture and natural beauty.



WINGIE leads the travel industry with cutting-edge technology, including AI, virtual interlining, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences. With 25% annual revenue growth and a 200 million user base, WINGIE is solidifying its market leadership in the MENA region. Led by CEO Çağlar Erol and COO Nihan Erol, the company redefines travel with expertise and vision.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

