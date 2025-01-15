Novobanco Expands Technology Partnership with Nasdaq Calypso to Simplify its Capital Market Operations

Portugal’s 4th largest bank expands Nasdaq partnership, adopting Calypso’s Front Office and Risk platform

Fully integrated system will be deployed in the cloud to enhance flexibility and scalability of novobanco’s treasury infrastructure

NEW YORK and LISBON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novobanco and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the expansion of their long-standing technology partnership, which will see novobanco expand its use of Nasdaq’s Calypso platform to support the bank’s entire capital market operations. Novobanco, a leading Portuguese independent domestic bank, has used the solution to conduct back-office processing for almost 20 years and will now incorporate its risk and front office functionality to fully integrate the technology underpinning its treasury function.

“Consolidating our treasury function onto a single platform marks another major step in our journey to position ourselves as an independent, strong, and successful Portuguese bank,” said Nuno Duarte, Head of Treasury and Finance of novobanco. “By streamlining our infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of our operations, we are better positioned to deliver a more personal, customer-centric experience to our clients, while supporting sustainable growth. We welcome the opportunity to expand our relationship with Nasdaq and view them as a strategic partner in our transformation.”

Nasdaq Calypso is a global, multi-asset trade management platform designed to streamline trading, clearing, risk management, and post-trade processing. By adopting this solution, novobanco enhances its operational efficiency and agility, leveraging advanced technology to support its evolving business needs.

Gil Guillaumey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, said: “European banks are on an extraordinary modernization journey and the decision to consolidate novobanco’s capital markets infrastructure underscores the bank's commitment to innovation and superior client services. Through this partnership, novobanco gains the flexibility and scalability required to meet new industry standards, navigate regulatory changes, and capitalize on new growth opportunities. This marks a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing transformation.”

Deployed in the cloud, Nasdaq Calypso offers unparalleled scalability to adapt to dynamic market conditions and evolving regulatory requirements. Its integrated approach removes manual processes, improves resilience, and offers a consistent user experience, positioning novobanco to deliver high quality service in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Nasdaq Calypso currently supports novobanco’s treasury workflows, from trade settlement to payment and accounting processes. Expanding its use to include front-office and risk functions creates an efficient, integrated system aligned with industry best practices. This streamlines operations, centralizes data, enhances transparency through the lifecycle of trades across asset classes, and enables real-time decision-making supported by live pricing and risk analytics. Standardized APIs ensure seamless connectivity to capital markets globally.

As part of its transformation process, novobanco has been focused on becoming a client-centric bank with a simple strategy: to provide a seamless, efficient experience for each customer, supported by an expert and friendly team. With the aim of simplifying and improving the efficiency of its IT and data governance functions, the program has included a focus on improving the bank's operations, reformulating the bank's operating model, and meeting regulatory commitments.

Nasdaq’s technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,500+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

About Novobanco

Novobanco is the 4th largest bank operating in the Portuguese market, with 1.6 million customers, assets of 45.6 billion euros and a 9.3% overall market share in September 2024. Our omnichannel customer relationship model offers a complete and convenient banking experience, including secure digital channels, complemented by an innovative and recent proximity distribution model, with 291 branches and 20 corporate centres covering the entire country. We value the training of our more than 4,200 professionals and support the community through social, cultural and financial inclusion programmes. Our purpose is to contribute to Portugal's economic growth, both for families and companies at all stages of their lives, in a sustainable and responsible way. To learn more about novobanco, visit us on LinkedIn or www.novobanco.pt/english.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Novobanco Investor Relations and Corporate Communication; (+351) 21 350 10 00; media@novobanco.pt

Andy Hughes; +44 (0)7443 100896; Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com

Camille Stafford; +1 (234) 934 9513; Camille.Stafford@nasdaq.com

