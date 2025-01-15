UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for December 2024

At the end of December 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” decreased to EUR 98,222,908, which compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of September 2024 amounted to EUR 110,652,666.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.6745, which compared to the previously determined share price at the end of September 2024 amounted to EUR 1.8865. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception decreased to 2.31%, which compared to the previously announced IRR at the end of September 2024 amounted to 6.73%.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds