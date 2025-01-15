[Latest] Global GDPR Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 31,435 Million by 2033 at a 28.64% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “GDPR Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Data Discovery, Data Mapping, Data Governance, API Management), By Services (GDPR Readiness Assessment, Risk Assessment, DPIA, DPO as a Service), By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Type (Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations), By End User (BFSI, Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global GDPR Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,010 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,234 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31,435 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.64% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

GDPR Services Market: Overview

GDPR services the European Union’s privacy and security laws and services. The European Union is the main nodal agency for implementing GDPR regulations, which impose obligations on all organizations worldwide that do business with European-based companies.

Various factors, such as the growing adaptation of digital practices, the growing demand for data processing, the rapidly expanding end-user industries, the increasing investment in data centers, the growing adaptation of cloud practices, the growing internet penetration, the growing number of social media users, and the increasing penetration of E-commerce platforms, are mainly driving the market growth of GDPR services across the globe.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on data privacy regulations, the increasing need for data privacy regulations, and GDPR compliance compulsion from European clientele are some factors expected to drive the implementation and installation of GDPR services globally.

However, growing cyber security and data privacy threats, the high implementation and installation cost of GDPR services, the lack of skilled labour for GDPR services implementation, the lack of universal directives about the implementation of GDPR services, and the less adaptation of GDPR services in many underdeveloped countries are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Factors such as the growing technological advances in compliance tools, the growing number of data centers worldwide, the increasing focus on automating GDPR services tools, and the growing installation of GDPR services in many emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key market players collaborate with third-party service providers to enhance their market presence and business operations. Growing collaboration between key players and broader privacy and security frameworks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global GDPR Services market is segmented by type, services, offerings, deployment, organization, end-user industries, and region. By Type, the data mapping segment dominated the global market and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period.

Various factors such as growing internet penetration, growing adaption of smartphones, tablets, increasing implementation of digital mapping services and growing shift from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric applications are mainly driving the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The global GDPR services market was dominated by the manufacturing segment by end-use industries and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of GDPR services in the manufacturing sector.

Various factors, such as the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector worldwide, growing supportive policies for the sector, and widespread adaption of emerging technologies to enhance production capacities, are expected to propel the sector’s growth worldwide, thereby driving the implementation of GDPR services during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing implementation of GDPR services across North American companies. Various factors, such as the availability of well-established IT infrastructure, the presence of large IT enterprises, supportive government policies, and increasing investment in the North American end-use industries, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The U.S. held a major market share in this region. Many U.S.-based companies have their clientele in European countries. Thus, U.S.-based companies need to comply with GDPR services regulations, which drives this region’s market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2,234 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 31,435 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 2,010 Million CAGR Growth Rate 28.64% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Services, Offering, Deployment, Organization Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the GDPR Services market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global GDPR Services industry.

The competitive landscape includes vital innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the GDPR Services market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the GDPR Services market forward?

What are the GDPR Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the GDPR Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the GDPR Services market sample report and company profiles?

GDPR Services Market: Regional Analysis

The global GDPR Services market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The presence of well-established IT infrastructure, rapidly expanding end-user industries, and growing stringent regulations about data management are some of the factors propelling the market growth of this region. The U.S. held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Many U.S.-based IT and ITES companies outsource their services to European clients.

These companies need to comply with European GDPR, which drives the implementation of GDPR services. The rapidly expanding end-use industries in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and the growing volume of data in this region are mainly driving the market growth of GDPR services.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the origination of GDPR in Europe, increasing stringent regulations for data management, and the growing number of cyber-attacks, are some of the factors driving the market growth of this region. Key countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Spain are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Various factors, such as increasing technological advancements, rapidly expanding end user industries, growing internet penetration, and rapidly expanding IT and Telecom industries, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Furthermore, supportive government policies, substantial investment in data management services, and growing penetration of cloud computing and data centers across the region are creating a large chunk of data, creating demand for data management solutions like GDPR services. Key countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

GDPR Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Data Discovery, Data Mapping, Data Governance, API Management), By Services (GDPR Readiness Assessment, Risk Assessment, DPIA, DPO as a Service), By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Type (Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations), By End User (BFSI, Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the GDPR Services Market:

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Microsoft

Micro Focus

SAP

Capgemini

Absolute Software Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Veritas

Informatica Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Broadcom

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Mimecast Services Limited

Protegrity Inc.

OneTrust LLC.

Talend

TrustArc Inc

Varonis

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Others

The GDPR Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Data Discovery

Data Mapping

Data Governance

API Management

By Services

GDPR Readiness Assessment

Risk Assessment

DPIA

DPO as a Service

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Type

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

By End User

BFSI

Government

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

