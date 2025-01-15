Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 04 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 January 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 January 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|434,700
|1,129,636,772
|8 January 2025
|3,500
|2,507.97
|8,777,895
|9 January 2025
|2,500
|2,461.53
|6,153,825
|10 January 2025
|2,500
|2,462.49
|6,156,225
|13 January 2025
|2,500
|2,420.54
|6,051,350
|14 January 2025
|2,500
|2,426.63
|6,066,575
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|448,200
|1,162,842,642
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 502,083 B shares corresponding to 2.32 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 January 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
