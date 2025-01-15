ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 04 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

15 January 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 January 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]434,700 1,129,636,772
8 January 20253,5002,507.978,777,895
9 January 20252,5002,461.536,153,825
10 January 20252,5002,462.496,156,225
13 January 20252,5002,420.546,051,350
14 January 20252,5002,426.636,066,575
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)448,200 1,162,842,642

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 502,083 B shares corresponding to 2.32 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 January 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


