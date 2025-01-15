USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit 2025: Engage in Strategic Discussions, Explore Cutting-edge Technologies in the Evolving Air Taxi Market (Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - March 14, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 12th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.

Business Models and Market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market.

Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market. Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals.

Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join the 12th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.

Agenda:

8.30 Registration

9.00 Welcome Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium

9.10 Investing in Business Aviation and New Challenges for 2025

Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity

9.40 Topic TBC

Forrest Owens, Esq., Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens

10.10 The Outlook for Fractional Ownership in 2025 and Beyond

Tom Chapman, Vice President, Aircraft Management Sales, Elevate Jet

10.40 Networking Coffee Break

11.10 Multi-Owner Structures: From Co-Owned to Fractional

John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

11.40 Lessons that May be Learned from Failed Transactions and a Proposal for Owners of Aircraft and Yachts on the OFAC SDN List

Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

12.10 Augment your Part 135 Revenue Stream

E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

12.40 Networking Lunch Break

14.00 Things you Might not Know about International Operations

Craig (C.A.) Southerland, Chairman, Premium Aviation

14.30 Business Aviation and the IRS Examination Campaign

Tom Wagner, Senior Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax

15.00 The Importance of Maintenance Records

Larry Hinebaugh, Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence

15.30 Topic TBC

Joe Zulueta, ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems

16.00 The Talent Acquisition Landscape in Business Aviation Today

Neil Engerran, Senior Aviation Recruitment Consultant

16.30 100% Electric Cold Jet Propulsion: Enabling Long-Range eVTOL and Fixed-Wing Aviation Solutions

Saul Tarazona, Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace

Speakers

Francisco Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance

Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

Ricardo Carvalhal, Director, Sales Engineering, Embraer Executive Jets

Tom Chapman, Vice President, Aircraft Management Sales, Elevate Jet

John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

Neil Engerran, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing

Larry Hinebaugh, Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence

E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Jeff Ramsden, Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA), Ramjet Aviation

Craig (C.A.) Southerland, Chairman, Premium Aviation

Saul Tarazona, Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace

Tom Wagner, Senior Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax

Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity

Joe Zulueta, ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems

