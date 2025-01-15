Port and Industrial Tires Business Research Report 2024-2030, Competitive Analysis of 25 Players Including Balkrishna Industries, Bridgestone, Camso, Cheng Shin Rubber, & Continental

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Port and Industrial Tires - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Port and Industrial Tires was estimated at US$8.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the global port and industrial tires market is driven by several key factors, including the expansion of port infrastructure, increasing automation in material handling, and the rising demand for durable and long-lasting tires. One of the primary growth drivers is the ongoing expansion and modernization of port facilities worldwide. The construction of new ports and the expansion of existing ones, particularly in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, are creating significant opportunities for tire manufacturers.



Another major growth driver is the increasing adoption of automation and advanced material-handling technologies in ports and industrial facilities. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous forklifts, and robotic material handlers are being deployed to improve operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. These automated systems require tires that offer precise handling, low rolling resistance, and extended service life to operate effectively. The integration of smart tire technologies, such as sensors and predictive maintenance tools, is also supporting the growth of the port and industrial tires market.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) is influencing purchasing decisions in the port and industrial tires market. Businesses are seeking tires that offer a balance of durability, performance, and cost-effectiveness to minimize operational expenses and maximize productivity. The trend towards using retreaded and remanufactured tires is gaining traction, as these options provide cost savings and environmental benefits by extending the lifecycle of tires.



How Are Market Dynamics and Industry Regulations Shaping the Port and Industrial Tires Market?



The port and industrial tires market is being shaped by several dynamic factors, including increasing global trade, evolving industrial activities, and stringent safety regulations. The expansion of global trade, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the demand for faster logistics, is resulting in higher volumes of goods being transported through ports and logistics hubs.

This surge in trade is leading to an increased need for robust and reliable tires that can support heavy machinery operating in these high-traffic environments. As a result, logistics companies and port authorities are prioritizing the selection of high-performance tires that offer durability, reduced maintenance, and enhanced fuel efficiency to ensure smooth operations. This trend is particularly pronounced in key trade hubs such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where ports are investing in advanced material-handling equipment and expanding infrastructure to keep pace with rising cargo volumes.



Regulatory standards and safety guidelines are also playing a critical role in shaping the port and industrial tires market. Many countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding tire quality, safety, and environmental impact, which are influencing the types of tires used in industrial applications. For instance, regulations in the European Union mandate the use of tires that comply with specific standards for rolling resistance, noise emissions, and wet grip, promoting the adoption of eco-friendly and high-performance tires.



Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Port and Industrial Tires Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Port and Industrial Tires Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Port and Industrial Tires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Investments in Port Infrastructure and Expansion Projects Expand Addressable Market for Tires

Case Overview: Growth in E-Commerce and Logistics Drives Demand for High-Performance Port and Industrial Tires

Increasing Adoption of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles in Ports Expands Opportunities for Specialized Tire Solutions

Technological Advancements in Tire Design and Tread Patterns Propel Market Growth

Case Overview: Growth in Mining and Construction Activities Bodes Well for Demand for Industrial Tires

Technological Innovations in Puncture-Resistant and Anti-Skid Tires Propel Market Adoption

Increasing Use of Data-Driven Tire Monitoring Systems Expands Market Opportunities for Smart Tires

Technological Advancements in Radial and Tubeless Tires Propel Market Growth for Port and Industrial Applications

Increasing Use of Recycled and Retreaded Tires Expands Market Opportunities for Sustainable Solutions

Case Overview: Growth in Cold Storage and Refrigerated Warehousing Drives Demand for Specialty Industrial Tires

Rising Demand for Heavy-Duty Tires in Port Cranes and Material Handling Equipment Expands Market Scope

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS - Some of the 25 companies featured in this Port and Industrial Tires market report include

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Camso, Inc.

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd.

Ecomega Europe Industries Srl

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The

Magna Tyres Group

Malhotra Rubbers Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwzjol

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment