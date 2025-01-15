Mimecast is the First Cybersecurity Company to Achieve AI Management System Standard ISO 42001

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, today announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification through the certification body, Schellman.

As the world’s first AI Management Systems (AIMS) standard, ISO 42001 is an international standard that provides a framework for managing AI risks and opportunities, encourages continuous improvement, and covers the entire AI lifecycle. Mimecast’s achievement of this certification underscores the company’s commitment to ethical and responsible AI usage while revolutionizing how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks.

"Achieving ISO 42001 certification represents a critical milestone for Mimecast as we continue to lead the charge in human risk management driven by AI," said Jeff Schumann, VP of Collaboration Security & AI Strategist. “This certification reinforces our mission to build trustworthy, secure, human-centered solutions that help customers navigate an ever-changing digital landscape.”

Earning this ISO 42001 certification directly benefits Mimecast customers by ensuring:

Enhanced trust in AI-driven solutions.

Improved risk management capabilities.

Greater confidence in compliance and regulatory alignment.

Support for continuous improvement and innovation.

Increased confidence in ethical AI practices, transparency, fairness and accountability in AI applications.



This achievement further solidifies Mimecast's position as a leader in trustworthy innovation, building on its previous certifications obtained through the certification body Schellman for management systems, including Information Security (ISO 27001), Privacy Information (ISO 27701) and Business Continuity (ISO 22301) that ensure availability, confidentiality and integrity of information assets.

Mimecast’s commitment to ethical AI practices is reinforced by its Responsible AI Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining transparency, ethics and safety across all AI applications within the company. The council defines governance policies, adapts to advancements in AI and fosters trust with stakeholders.

For more information about the company and its ISO 42001 certification, visit the Mimecast Trust Center.

