Construction Spending Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $5 Trillion by 2030 from $3.9 Trillion in 2023 - Growing Investments in Luxury Residential, Healthcare and Educational

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Spending - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Spending was estimated at US$3.9 Trillion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$5.0 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the construction spending market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in building materials and construction methods. The adoption of green building practices, aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency, has spurred new projects that adhere to stricter environmental regulations.

Furthermore, government fiscal policies, particularly public spending on infrastructure projects, significantly influence construction spending. Economic recovery packages, often including substantial allocations for infrastructure, can lead to surges in sector activity. Consumer behavior, particularly the increased demand for customized and luxury residential properties, also plays a critical role in driving construction spending. These multifaceted growth drivers ensure that the construction industry remains robust and capable of adapting to evolving economic and environmental landscapes.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AlJaber Engineering W.L.L, Arabian Bemco Contracting Co. Ltd., Bechtel Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Construction Spending Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Construction Spending Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Construction Spending - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Residential Housing Drives Market Development

Increasing Focus on Infrastructure Modernization Expands Construction Opportunities

Stringent Building Regulations and Sustainability Standards Enhance Construction Practices

Growth in Public-Private Partnerships Spurs Investment in Large-Scale Projects

Expansion of Urban Populations and Smart City Initiatives Generates Construction Demand

Technological Innovations in Construction Methods Boost Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Enhanced Focus on Energy-Efficient and Green Buildings Propels Sector Growth

Rising Popularity of Modular and Prefabricated Construction Influences Market Dynamics

Shift Towards Renovation and Retrofitting of Existing Buildings

Growing Investments in Healthcare and Educational Infrastructure

Adoption of BIM and 3D Modeling in Construction Projects Boosts Precision

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

AlJaber Engineering W.L.L

Arabian Bemco Contracting Co. Ltd.

Bechtel Corporation

Consolidated Contractors Company

El Seif Engineering Contracting

Esta Construction

HBK Contracting Company W.L.L

Mushrif Trading and Contracting Company

Oman Shapoorji Construction Co

Orascom Construction PLC

Panattoni Development Company Inc.

Ramaco Trading and Contracting W.L.L

Redcon Construction

Saudi Bin Ladin Group

Shapoorji Pallonji And Company

Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x930qc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment