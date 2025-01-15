Financial Accounting & Reporting Update Webinar: March 25-26, 2025 - Addresses the Latest Developments in Key Areas, with Discussions Led by Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Certifications:

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Who Should Attend?

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda: Day 1

8:45 - 9:50 - Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases: Revenue Recognition Issues

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

9:50 - 10:00 - Break

10:00 - 11:30 - SEC Update

SEC Rulemaking Agenda

Climate disclosures

Pay vs Performance

SEC Proposed Rules

SEC Staff Guidance

Comment Letter Trends

MD&A

11:30 - 11:40 - Break

11:40 - 12:55 - GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approaching AI adoption

12:55 - 1:40 - Break

1:40 - 3:10 - Segment Reporting & DISE

Significant expense principle and required disclosures

Changes to existing guidance

Disclosures related to disaggregation of income statement expenses (DISE)

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:40 - ESG Update

Application of regulations

Regulatory updates

The new climate accounting journey

The SOXification of ESG

Agenda: Day 2

8:45 - 9:45 - Financial Accounting Update

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

9:45 - 9:55 - Break

9:55 - 11:15 - Financial Accounting: Operational Issues

Best practices in operations - where companies are seeing efficiencies and pitfalls

Close Process

11:15 - 11:25 - Break

11:25 - 12:45 - Tax Update

Tax policy, proposals and projects

Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions

Tax policy in 2023-2024

Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions

12:45 - 1:45 - Break

1:45 - 3:05 - Cybersecurity Update

New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks

What you can do - active management

3:05 - 3:20 - Break

3:20 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

Speakers

Steve Abrahamson former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice

former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Matt Jacques Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC)

Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC) Dom Kills Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director - SEC Regulatory Matters

Grant Thornton, Managing Director - SEC Regulatory Matters Storme Sixeas Deloitte, Senior Tax Manager

Deloitte, Senior Tax Manager Matt Conroy Effectus Group, Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Services

Effectus Group, Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Services Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Partner

Effectus Group, Partner Rich Daisley RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

