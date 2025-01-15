SEC Accounting & Reporting Update Webinar: April 15-16, 2025 - Understand the Latest Accounting Changes in Key Areas

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting & Reporting Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Certifications:
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Who Should Attend?
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda: Day 1
8:45 - 9:50 - Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases: Revenue Recognition Issues
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud
9:50 - 10:00 - Break
10:00 - 11:30 - SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking Agenda
- Climate disclosures
- Pay vs Performance
- SEC Proposed Rules
- SEC Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter Trends
- MD&A
11:30 - 11:40 - Break
11:40 - 12:55 - GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approaching AI adoption
12:55 - 1:40 - Break
1:40 - 3:10 - Segment Reporting & DISE
- Significant expense principle and required disclosures
- Changes to existing guidance
- Disclosures related to disaggregation of income statement expenses (DISE)
3:10 - 3:15 - Break
3:15 - 4:40 - ESG Update
- Application of regulations
- Regulatory updates
- The new climate accounting journey
- The SOXification of ESG
Agenda: Day 2
8:45 - 9:45 - Financial Accounting Update
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
9:45 - 9:55 - Break
9:55 - 11:15 - Financial Accounting: Operational Issues
- Best practices in operations - where companies are seeing efficiencies and pitfalls
- Close Process
11:15 - 11:25 - Break
11:25 - 12:45 - Tax Update
- Tax policy, proposals and projects
- Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions
- Tax policy in 2023-2024
- Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions
12:45 - 1:45 - Break
1:45 - 3:05 - Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
3:05 - 3:20 - Break
3:20 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
Speakers
- Steve Abrahamson former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Matt Jacques Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC)
- Dom Kills Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry
- Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director - SEC Regulatory Matters
- Storme Sixeas Deloitte, Senior Tax Manager
- Matt Conroy Effectus Group, Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Services
- Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Partner
- Rich Daisley RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
- Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
