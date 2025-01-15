Keros Therapeutics Announces Additional Update on the Phase 2 TROPOS Trial

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that it has voluntarily halted all dosing in the TROPOS trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), including the 1.5 mg/kg and placebo treatment arms, based on the ongoing safety review due to new observations of pericardial effusion adverse events. On December 12, 2024, the Company announced that it had voluntarily halted the 3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg treatment based on the observation of pericardial effusions at those dose levels.

“While we are disappointed in this new development, patient safety is always our top priority. We continue to work with the investigators, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and other relevant regulatory authorities, and we look forward to analyzing and presenting TROPOS topline clinical data in the future,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, PhD., Chair and CEO.

The Company has notified investigators and certain regulatory authorities, including the FDA, about this decision, and is in the process of notifying other relevant regulatory authorities. The TROPOS trial is being terminated early, and patients are expected to be monitored through the end-of-trial visits. The Company continues to expect to present topline data from all treatment arms in this trial in the second quarter of 2025.

About TROPOS (NCT05975905)

TROPOS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate cibotercept in combination with background therapy in patients with PAH. The primary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of cibotercept on pulmonary hemodynamics compared to placebo in participants on background PAH therapy. The key secondary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of cibotercept on exercise capacity compared to placebo on participants on background PAH therapy.

About Cibotercept

Cibotercept is designed to bind to and inhibit the signaling of TGF-β ligands that stimulate smooth muscle hypertrophy and fibrosis, including activin A, activin B and myostatin. Keros believes that cibotercept has the potential to increase the signaling of bone morphogenic protein (“BMP”) pathways through this inhibition of activin A and activin B signaling, and consequently treat diseases such as PAH that are associated with reduced BMP signaling due to inactivating mutations in the BMP receptors. Cibotercept is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

