Food Gifting Industry Trends and Growth Forecasts, 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Harry and David, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, GiftTree, Shari's Berries, Ace of Hearts & More

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Gifting Market Overview, 2024-29" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is anticipated to cross USD 44 billion by 2029, increasing from USD 33.22 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with a 5.16% CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

The global food gifting market is seeing transformative trends, including personalization, sustainable packaging, and the influence of technology. Personalized gifts, which allow buyers to tailor items to recipients' tastes, are increasingly popular. Consumers now expect customized hampers, engraved packaging, and unique flavors that cater to individual preferences. Another major trend is sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, as environmental awareness grows.



Reusable and biodegradable packaging materials are becoming industry standards, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and adding value to the gifting experience. Technology is also reshaping the market, especially with the rise of online gifting platforms. Digital platforms allow users to browse, customize, and send gifts from anywhere, making it easier to connect with loved ones globally. E-commerce solutions and mobile applications simplify the process, while augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are enhancing the unboxing experience by creating interactive packaging that delights recipients.



Subscription-based food gifting is another trend on the rise, allowing consumers to gift recurring deliveries of gourmet treats, thereby offering an extended, memorable experience. Leading companies, such as Harry & David, Edible Arrangements, and FTD Companies, have solidified their positions by offering curated and premium food gift options. These companies are expanding into international markets and adapting their products to cultural preferences while leveraging digital channels for wider reach.



Government policies supporting e-commerce growth and cross-border trade have also contributed to the market's globalization, making it easier for companies to enter new markets. With trends favoring personalization, sustainability, and tech-enhanced experiences, the global food gifting market is set to grow as an increasingly sophisticated and consumer-centric industry.



Market Drivers

Expansion of Corporate Gifting Culture Corporate gifting has become a powerful strategy for employee engagement, client relations, and brand building. Food gifts are particularly favored in the corporate space due to their broad appeal and ease of customization. Organizations worldwide are increasingly incorporating food gifting into their corporate culture, especially during festive seasons or milestone celebrations. This rise in corporate gifting supports market growth, with companies opting for premium, gourmet, or healthy food gift options to enhance their brand image and create a positive impact on clients and employees alike.

Preference for Healthy and Organic Food Options The demand for healthy and organic food products in the gifting market has surged, driven by increased consumer health awareness. People are now more inclined to choose food gifts that reflect wellness, opting for organic, low-calorie, gluten-free, or vegan options. This trend has encouraged businesses to innovate and expand their product ranges to include healthier gift choices. As the market caters to health-conscious consumers, it opens up new avenues for growth, especially among buyers who prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing in their purchasing decisions.

Market Challenges

Difficulty in Maintaining Brand Loyalty With an increasing number of brands entering the food gifting market, retaining customers has become more challenging. Consumers often try new products based on seasonal trends or recommendations, which impacts brand loyalty. Building customer retention requires a strong focus on quality, unique offerings, and exceptional service, which can be costly and resource-intensive. Frequent promotions by competitors further intensify the challenge, as price-sensitive customers may switch brands for discounts, making it harder for companies to cultivate a loyal customer base.

Market Trends

Preference for Local and Artisanal Food Gifts There is a growing appreciation for locally sourced and artisanal food products as consumers seek authentic, high-quality items that support small businesses. Gifts featuring regional specialties, handcrafted treats, and locally made products resonate with recipients who value uniqueness and craftsmanship. This trend aligns with the broader movement toward supporting local economies and sustainable practices, enhancing the appeal of food gifts. By incorporating artisanal products, brands can offer distinctive gifts that stand out and appeal to the sophisticated tastes of today's consumers.

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness-Oriented Gifts With rising health consciousness, there is a significant trend toward food gifts centered around wellness and nutrition. Options such as organic snack boxes, sugar-free assortments, and plant-based treats cater to consumers' health-focused preferences. Wellness-themed food gifts are particularly popular during holidays and as corporate gifts, as they convey care and thoughtfulness. This trend encourages brands to expand their healthy product lines, meeting the needs of a health-conscious demographic that seeks both indulgence and nutritional value in their gifting choices.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Confectionery items hold a special place in the global food gifting market, making them one of the most popular choices for both personal and corporate gifting

Festive and seasonal gifting has emerged as the leading segment in the global food gifting market due to its alignment with consumers' desire to celebrate and connect meaningfully during special occasions

Offline distribution remains a leading channel in the global food gifting market

North America stands out as the leading region in the global food gifting market due to a combination of strong consumer spending and well-developed infrastructure

Considered in this report

Historic Year: 2018

Base year: 2023

Estimated year: 2024

Forecast year: 2029

Aspects covered in this report

Food Gifting Market value and forecast, along with its segments

Region- & country-wise Food Gifting market analysis

Application-wise Food Gifting distribution

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. COVID-19 Effect

2.5. Supply chain Analysis

2.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Experts Views



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions



5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



6. Global Food Gifting Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Product type

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Occasion

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel



7. North America Food Gifting Market Outlook

8. Europe Food Gifting Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Food Gifting Market Outlook

10. South America Food Gifting Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Food Gifting Market Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.4. Porter's Five Forces

12.5. Company Profile

12.5.1. Harry and David, LLC

12.5.2. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

12.5.3. GiftTree

12.5.4. Shari's Berries

12.5.5. Ace of Hearts

12.5.6. The Gourmet Box

12.5.7. Giftsenda

12.5.8. Sendoso

12.5.9. Marks and Spencer plc

12.5.10. HelloFresh SE



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeltx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.