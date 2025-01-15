Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets: A $102+ Billion Opportunity by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market was valued at USD 69.8 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 102.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.90%.







This report provides analysis and market projections for the probiotics market from 2023 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. The probiotics market is segmented by application into food and beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed and others. It is further segmented by genus into Lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus and others, and by function into regular and therapy.

The end-user market is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals. By sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacies, online, specialty stores and others. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report includes:

302 data tables and 35 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for probiotics in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region

Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2024-2029)

Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics

Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry

Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Danone, Chr. Hansen A/S, part of Novonesis, DSM B.V., and Kerry Group.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $69.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $102.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Potential for New Entrants: Moderate

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate

Competitiveness in the Industry: High

Regulatory Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Global Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements?

Growing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders

Growing Animal Feed Industry

Market Restraints

High Cost of R&D

Complexity of Incorporating Probiotics in Food and Beverage Products

Market Opportunities

Increasing Number of Retail Outlets and E-Commerce Platforms

Chapter 4 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Region/Country

Select Patent Grants

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Application

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Genus

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Bacillus

Other Genus

Market Breakdown by End Use

Probiotics for Humans

Probiotics for Animals

Market Breakdown by Function

Regular Probiotics

Therapeutic Probiotic

Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leading Companies

Company Product Portfolios

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Probiotics Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ADM

Chr. Hansen A/S, part of Novonesis

Danone SA

DSM-Firmenich

Herbalife International of America Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Nestle

Novozymes A/S

Probi

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

