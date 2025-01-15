Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets: A $102+ Billion Opportunity by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market was valued at USD 69.8 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 102.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.90%.
This report provides analysis and market projections for the probiotics market from 2023 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. The probiotics market is segmented by application into food and beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed and others. It is further segmented by genus into Lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus and others, and by function into regular and therapy.
The end-user market is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals. By sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacies, online, specialty stores and others. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report includes:
- 302 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for probiotics in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region
- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2024-2029)
- Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics
- Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry
- Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Danone, Chr. Hansen A/S, part of Novonesis, DSM B.V., and Kerry Group.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$69.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$102.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
- Potential for New Entrants: Moderate
- Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
- Competitiveness in the Industry: High
- Regulatory Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Global Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements?
- Growing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders
- Growing Animal Feed Industry
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of R&D
- Complexity of Incorporating Probiotics in Food and Beverage Products
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Retail Outlets and E-Commerce Platforms
Chapter 4 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Region/Country
- Select Patent Grants
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by Genus
- Lactobacillus
- Bifidobacterium
- Streptococcus
- Bacillus
- Other Genus
- Market Breakdown by End Use
- Probiotics for Humans
- Probiotics for Animals
- Market Breakdown by Function
- Regular Probiotics
- Therapeutic Probiotic
- Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Online
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Company Product Portfolios
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Probiotics Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ADM
- Chr. Hansen A/S, part of Novonesis
- Danone SA
- DSM-Firmenich
- Herbalife International of America Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group PLC
- Nestle
- Novozymes A/S
- Probi
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
