Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Sees $191.3 Billion Market Opportunity by 2029 - Green Funding Alternatives and Occupant Engagement Strategies Incentivize Energy-Efficient Retrofit Projects

The Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market was valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 191.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.30%.







The demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in public and commercial buildings is increasing steadily. Modern buildings emphasize energy efficiency, but older ones largely ignored sustainability. Around 80% of today's buildings will remain in use by 2050. Considering that many of these buildings are older and less energy-efficient, improving their energy performance is crucial and practical.



Advances in smart building technology, deep energy retrofits and the efforts to achieve zero-energy building status should drive the demand for energy retrofits in public and commercial buildings. Also, the integration of IoT, digital twin, sensors and building automation technologies helps real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption. Green funding alternatives and occupant engagement strategies incentivize energy-efficient retrofit projects, highlighting the role of energy retrofits in creating sustainable environments in public and commercial buildings.



Report Scope



This report segments the market based on retrofit, product and building types. The report discusses the advances in technology, regulations, competitive aspects and economic trends that influence the market. The analysis includes a patent review of energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings market, which depicts a strong investment prospect for technology investors. The study also presents Porter's Five Forces analysis, an ESG development chapter, emerging technologies and various macro-economic factors. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major companies that provide energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings.



The report includes a regional analysis of energy retrofits covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. Country analysis includes the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and China, examining the current and future factors influencing demand. The study uses 2023 as the base year, 2024 as an estimated year and projections are for the period 2024 through 2029, including forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period. All market values are in millions of dollars. The scope of the study does not include the residential and industrial buildings.



The report includes:

43 data tables and 58 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the global market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by retrofit (technology) type, product type, building type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of region- and industry-specific macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Key enabling technologies for energy retrofit technologies used in building applications, and their commercial or developmental status

Analysis of key patent grants and patent applications

A look at supportive government programs and policies for energy retrofit technologies

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of leading players, including Carrier, AECOM, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., and Trane Technologies PLC.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $134.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $191.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Component Manufacturers

Technology and System Integrator

Aftermarket Sales Channel

End Users

Stages Involved in Energy Retrofitting Building

Internal Assessment

Detailed Energy Survey

Technical Survey

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Implementation

Operation and Maintenance

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Regulatory Outlook

Case Studies for Energy Retrofit Projects in Buildings

Pall Mall

Tempo

385 Bourke Street (High-Rise Office Building)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives to Improve Energy Efficiency in Buildings

Growing Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Increasing Focus on Harnessing Power from Clean Energy Sources

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness among Consumers for Energy Retrofits

High Initial Investment

Market Opportunities

Investments in Building Renovations Are Opening Doors for the Retrofitting Market

Technological Innovations in Energy Retrofit Systems

Market Trends

Increasing Focus on Building Automation Systems (BAS) to Promote Sustainability in Buildings

Growing Popularity for Integrating Smart Building Technology

Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies/Applications

Technological Landscape

Role of Advanced Technologies

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Key Takeaways for Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Retrofit Type

Key Takeaways for Retrofit Type

Quick Wins

Deep Retrofit

Global Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market, by Product Type

Key Takeaways for Product Type

Building Envelope

HVAC

Energy-Efficient Lighting

Electricity Submeters

Green Roofs

Others

Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Building Type

Key Takeaways for Building Type

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Geographic Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking for Top Players

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Global Energy Retrofit Industry

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Schneider Electric

Carrier

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Research Steps

References

Abbreviations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Aecom

Ameresco

American Hydrotech Inc.

Carrier

Copeland LP

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Eaton

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Lennox International Inc.

Metrus Energy Inc.

Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric

Signify Holding

Trane Technologies PLC

Other Emerging and Small Players in the Global Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market

