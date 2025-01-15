Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Sees $191.3 Billion Market Opportunity by 2029 - Green Funding Alternatives and Occupant Engagement Strategies Incentivize Energy-Efficient Retrofit Projects

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market was valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 191.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.30%.
The demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in public and commercial buildings is increasing steadily. Modern buildings emphasize energy efficiency, but older ones largely ignored sustainability. Around 80% of today's buildings will remain in use by 2050. Considering that many of these buildings are older and less energy-efficient, improving their energy performance is crucial and practical.
Advances in smart building technology, deep energy retrofits and the efforts to achieve zero-energy building status should drive the demand for energy retrofits in public and commercial buildings. Also, the integration of IoT, digital twin, sensors and building automation technologies helps real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption. Green funding alternatives and occupant engagement strategies incentivize energy-efficient retrofit projects, highlighting the role of energy retrofits in creating sustainable environments in public and commercial buildings.
Report Scope
This report segments the market based on retrofit, product and building types. The report discusses the advances in technology, regulations, competitive aspects and economic trends that influence the market. The analysis includes a patent review of energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings market, which depicts a strong investment prospect for technology investors. The study also presents Porter's Five Forces analysis, an ESG development chapter, emerging technologies and various macro-economic factors. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major companies that provide energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings.
The report includes a regional analysis of energy retrofits covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), which includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. Country analysis includes the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and China, examining the current and future factors influencing demand. The study uses 2023 as the base year, 2024 as an estimated year and projections are for the period 2024 through 2029, including forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period. All market values are in millions of dollars. The scope of the study does not include the residential and industrial buildings.
The report includes:
- 43 data tables and 58 additional tables
- Analyses of trends in the global market for energy retrofits for commercial and public buildings, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the global market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by retrofit (technology) type, product type, building type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of region- and industry-specific macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Key enabling technologies for energy retrofit technologies used in building applications, and their commercial or developmental status
- Analysis of key patent grants and patent applications
- A look at supportive government programs and policies for energy retrofit technologies
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of leading players, including Carrier, AECOM, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., and Trane Technologies PLC.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|154
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$134.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$191.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Component Manufacturers
- Technology and System Integrator
- Aftermarket Sales Channel
- End Users
- Stages Involved in Energy Retrofitting Building
- Internal Assessment
- Detailed Energy Survey
- Technical Survey
- Cost-Benefit Analysis
- Implementation
- Operation and Maintenance
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Regulatory Outlook
- Case Studies for Energy Retrofit Projects in Buildings
- Pall Mall
- Tempo
- 385 Bourke Street (High-Rise Office Building)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives to Improve Energy Efficiency in Buildings
- Growing Initiatives to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Increasing Focus on Harnessing Power from Clean Energy Sources
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Awareness among Consumers for Energy Retrofits
- High Initial Investment
- Market Opportunities
- Investments in Building Renovations Are Opening Doors for the Retrofitting Market
- Technological Innovations in Energy Retrofit Systems
- Market Trends
- Increasing Focus on Building Automation Systems (BAS) to Promote Sustainability in Buildings
- Growing Popularity for Integrating Smart Building Technology
- Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Technological Landscape
- Role of Advanced Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Key Takeaways for Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Retrofit Type
- Key Takeaways for Retrofit Type
- Quick Wins
- Deep Retrofit
- Global Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market, by Product Type
- Key Takeaways for Product Type
- Building Envelope
- HVAC
- Energy-Efficient Lighting
- Electricity Submeters
- Green Roofs
- Others
- Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Building Type
- Key Takeaways for Building Type
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Buildings
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Global Energy Retrofits Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking for Top Players
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Global Energy Retrofit Industry
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- Siemens
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Carrier
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Research Steps
- References
- Abbreviations
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aecom
- Ameresco
- American Hydrotech Inc.
- Carrier
- Copeland LP
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Eaton
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Lennox International Inc.
- Metrus Energy Inc.
- Orion Energy Systems Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Signify Holding
- Trane Technologies PLC
- Other Emerging and Small Players in the Global Energy Retrofits for Commercial and Public Buildings Market
