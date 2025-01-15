Pressure Ulcer Device Market is Projected to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 9,380.8 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pressure ulcer device market is estimated at US$ 5460.8 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 5.6% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$ 9,380.8 million by 2034.

The global rise in the aging population is directly linked to an increased incidence of chronic illnesses and reduced mobility, leading to a higher risk of pressure ulcers. As the demographic landscape shifts, there is a corresponding surge in the demand for devices that aid in the prevention and management of pressure ulcers.

The heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients regarding the impact of pressure ulcers on health and quality of life has driven the demand for preventive measures. This increased awareness fosters a proactive approach to pressure ulcer management, boosting the market for related devices.

The growing demand for healthcare services, especially in regions experiencing population growth and increased healthcare needs, drives the market for pressure ulcer devices. These devices become integral components of comprehensive healthcare strategies aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Ongoing innovations in medical technology contribute to the development of more sophisticated and effective pressure ulcer devices. Smart surfaces, wearable monitoring devices, and advanced materials enhance the capabilities of these devices, providing better outcomes for patients.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The North American pressure ulcer device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % through 2034.

through 2034. The pressure ulcer device industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 80.5% in 2024. The United States dominates the global pressure ulcer device market, valued at US$ 1,699 million in 2024.

in 2024. The United States dominates the global pressure ulcer device market, valued at in 2024. The pressure ulcer device industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on product type, the specialty bed segment hold a 30.8% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. The stage I segment dominates the stages segment with a 47.8% share in 2024.

"The rising healthcare expenditure and increased prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the demand for pressure ulcer devices,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pressure Ulcer Device Market

Some of the key players operating in the pressure ulcer devices market are Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Apex Medical Corp., Medtronic, DARCO International, DeRoyal Industries, Talley Group Limited, and LINET.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies often invest significantly in research and development to innovate and introduce new and advanced pressure ulcer devices. Continuous improvement and technological innovation are critical in staying competitive in the market.

Baxter has innovatively designed the Envella Air Fluidized Therapy (AFT) Bed, representing the latest advancement in wound care surfaces. This cutting-edge bed is designed to facilitate quicker and more comfortable healing for patients.

The pressure redistribution surface utilizes a system that channels air through numerous small beads, generating a fluid-like environment akin to floating on water. This unique mechanism enhances immersion and envelopment, reduces shear and pressure, and effectively manages the skin's microclimate.

Market players are forming alliances with healthcare institutions, research organizations, or other industry players that can enhance a company's capabilities in terms of research, development, and market access. Partnerships can facilitate the sharing of expertise and resources.

Pressure Ulcer Device Industry News:

The Air2Care mattress line, designed specifically for hospitals and long-term care facilities, has been introduced by LINET. With its 2-cell alternating system, this mattress line provides strong support to successfully avoid pressure injuries.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pressure ulcer device market, presenting a historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (mattress overlays, pressure relief mattresses, speciality beds, pressure relief cushions, alternating pressure wheelchair cushions, off-loading devices, pressure relief accessories, advanced wound dressings), stages (stage I, stage II, stage III and stage IV), and end user (hospitals, long-term care centres, skilled nursing facilities and home care settings) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

