Gilat and Hispasat Provided Immediate Satellite Communication to Support Disaster Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Helene

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a world leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, in partnership with Hispasat, swiftly responded to Southern Linc’s urgent request for additional satellite capacity in the wake of Hurricane Helene. This Category 5 hurricane—a rare 100-year event—severely impacted Southern Linc’s Georgia service territory, requiring a rapid and reliable solution to support disaster recovery operations of affected utilities, area sheriff departments, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Within hours of the hurricane’s impact, Gilat’s team alongside Hispasat mobilized to provide additional satellite network capacity necessary to ensure uninterrupted communication for critical services. The additional bandwidth enabled first responders and utility workers to operate effectively during the recovery efforts, underscoring the importance of reliable satellite connectivity during natural disasters.

“Our satellite network provider, Gilat and their partner Hispasat, moved rapidly to provide additional satellite network capacity for our network so we could keep essential wireless communication systems operational during and immediately following this critical event,” said Southern Linc Vice President of Engineering and Operations Alan McIntyre.

“Gilat stands ready to support our customers when they need us most, especially during disasters where lives and property are at stake,” said Ron Levin, CCO Gilat. “Our partnership with Hispasat enabled us to deliver reliable satellite connectivity solutions rapidly, ensuring that critical services remain operational during even the most challenging circumstances.”

As Southern Linc’s trusted partner, Gilat’s ability to provide dependable satellite network services and managed solutions within hours of their request was instrumental, enabling our customer’s success.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc was developed by its parent company, Southern Company (NYSE: SO), to meet the wireless communications needs of businesses and public service agencies as well as Southern Company’s subsidiaries including Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Mississippi Power. Southern Linc’s wireless network covers 122,000 square miles, including both major metro and rural areas across Georgia, Alabama and southeastern Mississippi.

Southern Linc is known for providing highly-reliable wireless voice and data communications. With built-in redundancies, power back-ups and security features designed to enable communications even under the worst weather conditions, Southern Linc has proven its reliability by withstanding the test of the most violent hurricanes, tornadoes and storms in recent history. For more information on Southern Linc, visit www.southernlinc.com.

