Iridia Embarks on Historic Mission to Send Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum to the Moon, Showcasing New Archival Molecular Data Storage Technology





SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridia, the pioneering molecular data technology company, proudly announces the successful launch of its groundbreaking mission to send cryptocurrency and archival data to the surface of the moon. In this first-of-its-kind endeavor, Iridia will showcase its revolutionary “Molecular Wallet” technology, which harnesses billions of molecules compressed into a tiny, centimeter-scale device—transforming secure cold storage into an entirely new paradigm for digital asset preservation. By encoding multiple crypto wallet keys (including Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum) in synthetic DNA-inspired molecules, the mission underscores Iridia’s capability to support any blockchain and protect data under even the most extreme conditions. Additionally, the mission includes the Genesis Block data for Arweave, the leading decentralized permanent information storage protocol, cementing the historical significance of this lunar voyage in establishing an off-world archive.

Upon successful completion, this mission will mark the first time cryptocurrency and blockchain data have ever been successfully placed on the moon's surface, quite literally sending tokens, digital asset infrastructure and foundational blockchain information held in physical form "to the moon."

A Revolutionary Approach to Cold Storage

Iridia's Molecular Wallet technology harnesses synthetic DNA nanotechnology to store cryptographic private keys in a form that's far more robust and durable than any traditional medium. Purpose-built for archival use cases, it features:

Millennia-Scale Durability - Engineered to last for thousands of years, our molecular storage is impervious to harsh environmental conditions, ensuring ultra-long-term data protection that outstrips traditional storage media.



- Engineered to last for thousands of years, our molecular storage is impervious to harsh environmental conditions, ensuring ultra-long-term data protection that outstrips traditional storage media. Built-In Error Correction & High Resilience - By encoding data at the molecular level, each unit contains billions of resilient data-storage molecules. This architecture significantly mitigates risk of corruption or loss, guaranteeing continuity of even your most mission-critical information.



- By encoding data at the molecular level, each unit contains billions of resilient data-storage molecules. This architecture significantly mitigates risk of corruption or loss, guaranteeing continuity of even your most mission-critical information. Non-Electronic & Zero-EMI Risk - Entirely free of electronic components, the storage medium is immune to electromagnetic interference and digital tampering. This fundamental design eliminates a host of vulnerabilities associated with conventional data storage systems.



- Entirely free of electronic components, the storage medium is immune to electromagnetic interference and digital tampering. This fundamental design eliminates a host of vulnerabilities associated with conventional data storage systems. Not Human Readable - Molecular encoding prevents unauthorized viewing or casual misuse. Physical access alone is not enough to interpret the data, reducing operational risks and enhancing security.



- Molecular encoding prevents unauthorized viewing or casual misuse. Physical access alone is not enough to interpret the data, reducing operational risks and enhancing security. Compact, Configurable Form Factor - Scalable and versatile, the hardware can be tailored to fit a wide range of capacity and use-case requirements—providing an ideal balance of portability, longevity, and security for any type of data.



“This mission marks a major milestone for both Iridia’s molecular data technology and the crypto industry,” says Buck Watia, Iridia’s Head of Product and Commercial. “As a longtime advocate for blockchain technology, I was honored to lead this initiative and execute the transactions to send Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum to the moon. Our brilliant engineers and scientists made this achievement possible, and our molecular approach sets a new standard for digital asset security. We believe this mission highlights the extraordinary potential of our Molecular Wallet for institutional investors, financial firms, and high-net-worth individuals seeking the ultimate in secure data preservation.”

The First Crypto Headed for the Lunar Surface

Prior to launch, Iridia loaded cryptocurrency onto each molecular wallet and then sealed them inside the LifeShip Lunar payload, which is currently aboard Dragonfly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Lander. Following the spacecraft's anticipated landing, the public keys will be shared on the Iridia website, allowing anyone to see and potentially interact with these lunar-based assets. The successful storage of tokens on the moon will underscore the system's powerful utility for secure crypto backup here on Earth. "This mission represents a watershed moment for both the blockchain and archival storage," says Trey Cauley, Head of Engineering at Iridia. "We're pushing beyond theoretical proofs of concept and aiming to demonstrate that our molecular-based approach can survive the ultimate test: outer space."

Transformative Security for Institutions and Enterprises

In an era when safeguarding digital assets is mission-critical for major enterprises, hedge funds, financial institutions, and global custodians, Iridia's Molecular Wallet aims to provide unmatched peace of mind. Its ability to store cryptographic keys without reliance on electronics, while remaining impervious to environmental threats, sets a new bar for secure digital asset custody. "Our platform represents a paradigm shift in how data—and value—will be protected in the future," explains Paul Predki, Co-Founder and CTO at Iridia. "That's why we've already attracted attention from top-tier partners who see the potential of molecular data storage and its various applications. We're thrilled to open this frontier."

Looking to the Future

Beyond this historic lunar mission, Iridia is building additional partnerships, commercial implementations, and research initiatives to further expand the potential of molecular storage and its numerous applications. By bridging cutting-edge synthetic DNA, nanotechnology, and digital assets, the company is positioned to revolutionize how humanity secures its most important information, products and materials. "From day one, our vision has been to redefine data storage," says Murali Prahalad, CEO, Iridia. "By launching critical data to the surface of the moon, we're showcasing the extremes to which our Molecular Storage can go. Whether you're safeguarding financial records, medical archives, or priceless digital assets, Iridia is committed to preserving what matters most to our customers—forever."

Please visit Iridia’s website at www.iridia.com to stay informed on future developments, allowing enthusiasts, developers, and researchers to verify the wallets’ presence on the moon and interact with the tokens. Stay tuned for updates and new opportunities to engage with this groundbreaking mission.

About Arweave / Forward Research

Forward Research is a venture software development company dedicated to growing the Arweave ecosystem. We aim to foster a decentralized web where user rights are protected, and data is permanently stored.

About LifeShip

LifeShip is a community-powered space mission dedicated to spreading life and the stories of humanity across space. Starting with seed banks and knowledge archives on the Moon, LifeShip empowers everyone to be part of humanity’s cosmic journey. Together, we’re creating a flourishing future for life beyond Earth.

About Iridia

Iridia stands at the forefront of molecular data technology, redefining data storage while also safeguarding humanity’s most critical assets and supply chains. By integrating Web3 data with physical products, Iridia delivers unparalleled authenticity, traceability, and security. For more information, please visit Iridia.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/306502b2-ce24-4486-8e04-34c3f0c99db1