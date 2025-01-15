Waterproofing Materials Industry Forecast 2025-2031 with Analysis on the Past 10 Years' Most Relevant Mergers and Acquisitions - One of the Main Industry Trends

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Materials Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The waterproofing materials sector in the construction industry is mature in terms of technologies and market structure, and companies are using acquisitions, marketing, and customer relations management as the main path to success.



In this analysis, the report covers waterproofing materials in the construction industry, analyzing mainly global volumes and revenues. The report also provides a regional split in revenue terms. It also analyzes the past 10 years' most relevant mergers and acquisitions - one of the main industry trends.



The forecast is based on construction activity level, market penetration of waterproofing products, price evolution, and products taking market volume. With 2024-2031 as the study period, the base year is 2024 and the forecast period is 2025-2031.



Key Topics Covered



Growth Environment: Transformation in the Waterproofing Materials Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Waterproofing Materials Industry

Highlights

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Waterproofing Materials Industry

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Application of the Products

Application Environments of the Products

Latest Innovations

Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry

Downstream Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Waterproofing Materials Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Relevant M&As from the Past 10 years

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Waterproofing Materials Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue by Product

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: A Consolidating Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Waterproofing Design Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Importance of Waterproofing Contractors in the Residential Segment

Growth Opportunity 4: Waterproofing and Adaptation to Climate Change

Growth Opportunity 5: New Worker Training as Part of CSR Programs

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydfvba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.