Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Fiber Rollout Acceleration Boosted by Joint Funding from Government and Telcos

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends, and growth drivers in the region.

The EU has set strategic objectives that facilitate increasing fixed broadband coverage and speeds, along with funding from the EU, government and telcos will continue to drive fiber rollout to expand coverage, faster internet speeds, and promote competition.

Along with funding from the EU, governments and telcos will continue to drive fiber rollout to expand fixed broadband coverage, bring faster internet speeds, and promote competition. Local governments throughout Europe are implementing measures to accelerate the deployment of gigabit network infrastructure. Additionally, telcos are leveraging 4G/5G fixed wireless access to address the region's digital gap, and drive monetization.

Telcos and infrastructure vendors can capitalize on the growth of FTTH/B subscriptions by investing in fiber networks expansions to meet high-speed internet demand and offer high-speed services. Increasing fixed broadband penetration also opens up new opportunities for service bundling, with telcos offering multiplay bundles inclusive of services such as SVoD, pay-TV and gaming.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband lines in Europe will grow from 290.6 million in 2024 to 348.9 million in 2029. The total broadband market will be led by the FTTH/B segment, which will increase by 108 million lines between 2024-2029.

FTTH/B lines will account for 55.6% of total fixed broadband lines in 2024 and will reach 77.2% in 2029. This is driven by government and telcos' focus on fiber network expansions to offer higher speeds and wider coverage.

Fixed broadband penetration of the population in Europe will increase from 34.4% in 2024 to 41.1% in 2029.

Between 2024 and 2029, operators in the European region will generate a cumulative $494.2 billion in fixed broadband services revenue.

Reasons to Buy

This Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe's fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe's fixed broadband markets.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Europe's evolving fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Europe in a Global Context



Section 2: Competitive Dynamics



Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends



Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends



Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

4iG Plc

BT Group

Cecoin Kft

CityFibre

Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Group

Disney+

Fastweb

Green Dot

Iliad Group

Magyar Telekom

MasMovil

MasOrange

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

Netflix

Orange France

Orange Romania

Orange Romania Communications (OROC)

Poland's Play (P4)

RadioLan

Rostelecom

Salt

SferaNet

Slovanet

Swisscom

Telefonica

UPC Poland

Virgin Media UK

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Hungary

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Portugal

Vortanoria Investments

Vortanoria Investments

Zegona Communications

Zelenaya Tochka Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heu1rm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.