Docks Industry Sees $2.29 Billion Opportunity by 2032: Assessment of Regional Market Opportunities with Detailed Profiles of Leading Players, Including Bellingham Marine Industries, Marinetek Group, AccuDock

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docks Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by material, application, and region.



According to this report, the global docks market size reached a value of USD 1.71 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing global trade and the expansion of maritime infrastructure, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 2.29 billion by 2032.







The primary factor fuelling the global docks market expansion is the steady rise in global trade volumes. Maritime transport remains the most cost-effective mode of long-distance goods transportation, with over 80% of global trade being carried by sea. As global economies become more interconnected, the need for efficient transportation and logistics infrastructure, particularly maritime ports and docks, is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.



Urbanisation and industrialisation in emerging markets, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, have also contributed to the expansion of the market. As per the docks market analysis, countries such as China, India, and Vietnam have invested heavily in port infrastructure to enhance their shipping capacities and compete in the global market. These infrastructure developments have led to the construction of new docks and the modernization of existing facilities, driving the market growth.



Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce has significantly boosted the docks market revenue. With the rise of online shopping, there is a need for fast and efficient shipping logistics, which has increased the demand for ports and docks capable of handling high volumes of goods. As companies aim to reduce delivery times and meet customer expectations, ports must evolve to accommodate larger volumes of goods, leading to greater investment in docks and associated infrastructure.



Technological advancements in the production of docks are playing a crucial role in boosting efficiency and productivity. The implementation of automated dock equipment, such as automated cranes and container handling systems, has increased operational efficiency at ports. This is one of the key docks market trends. Automation allows for quicker loading and unloading of vessels, reducing turnaround times and minimising congestion at busy ports. This has made docks more capable of handling increased cargo volumes, contributing to the market growth.



The adoption of smart dock systems, which leverage Internet of Things (IoT) technology and advanced analytics, is also transforming port operations, thereby creating new market opportunities. These systems enable real-time monitoring of dock operations, predictive maintenance, and better management of port traffic, all of which lead to optimized efficiency. Moreover, advancements in energy-efficient technologies are helping ports reduce their carbon footprints, in line with global sustainability initiatives. These technological innovations are expected to continue driving the market growth over the forecast period.



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global docks market share, owing to its strong economic growth, high trade volumes, and significant investments in port infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are leading players in the region, boasting some of the busiest ports in the world. The region's dominance is expected to continue, as growing economies in Southeast Asia ramp up their port development efforts.



In North America, the docks market value is increasing due to rising trade volumes and modernization projects at key ports in the United States and Canada. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) have helped boost trade in the region, increasing the demand for efficient port facilities.



The global docks market growth is expected to be driven by increasing international trade, technological advancements, and significant infrastructure investments, particularly in emerging economies. However, challenges such as high capital costs and stringent environmental regulations will require market players to innovate and adapt to maintain competitive advantage.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global docks market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Bellingham Marine Industries

Marinetek Group

AccuDock

Maricorp U.S.

Martini Alfredo S.p.A.

Transpac Marinas Inc.

Ingemar S.A. de C.V.

The Marina Company (Meeco Sullivan)

Jet Dock Systems, Inc.

PlayPower, Inc. (EZ Dock, Inc.)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Docks Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Docks Historical Market (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Docks Market Forecast (2024-2032)

5.4 Global Docks Market by Material

5.4.1 Wood

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.4.2 Metal

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.4.3 Plastic and Composites

5.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.4.4 Concrete

5.4.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.4.4.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.5 Global Docks Market by Application

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.5.3 Industrial

5.5.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.5.3.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.5.4 Institutional

5.5.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.5.4.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.6 Global Docks Market by Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.6.4.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2023)

5.6.5.2 Forecast Trend (2024-2032)



6 North America Docks Market Analysis

7 Europe Docks Market Analysis

8 Asia Pacific Docks Market Analysis

9 Latin America Docks Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Docks Market Analysis



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles



13 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0ajl4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment