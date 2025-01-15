Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center uninterruptable power supply market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global data center uninterruptable power supply market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT & telecom markets. The major drivers for this market are adoption of AI and IoT across all industries, rising demand in the field of power infrastructure, new data center construction, as well as increased urbanization and industrialization.

The solution segment will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increased efficiency and dependability provided by data centers. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for renewable energy integration in UPS in this region.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market

Focus on Lithium-Ion Batteries: Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly used in UPS systems due to their higher energy density and longer lifespan compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. These batteries offer reduced maintenance needs and improved performance, making them a popular choice for modern data centers.

Integration with Renewable Energy Sources: UPS systems are being integrated with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This integration helps to reduce reliance on traditional power grids, supports sustainability goals, and provides a more reliable power backup solution.

Modular and Scalable Solutions: The trend towards modular and scalable UPS systems is growing. These solutions allow data centers to expand their capacity incrementally, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness while ensuring that power backup can grow with the demands of the facility.

Advanced Monitoring and Management: New UPS systems are equipped with advanced monitoring and management capabilities. These features include real-time data analytics and remote monitoring, enabling better management of power usage, early detection of issues, and improved overall system reliability.

Focus on Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency is a major trend, with UPS systems designed to reduce power consumption and heat output. Innovations such as high-efficiency transformers and advanced cooling technologies contribute to lower operational costs and a smaller environmental footprint.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. Through these strategies data center uninterruptable power supply companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the data center uninterruptable power supply companies profiled in this report include:

ABB

Eaton

Huawei Technologies

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

