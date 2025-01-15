Streamline Health® Announces New eValuator™ Contract with Deaconess Health System

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of eValuator with Deaconess Health System, a 1,200 bed Indiana-based health system. Deaconess selected Streamline Health’s eValuator solution to optimize its pre-bill coding accuracy and financial outcomes.

“We were seeking automation to assist with improving coding and billing workflows as well as accuracy within the mid-revenue cycle. eValuator’s unique capabilities stood apart and best fit our organizational priorities” stated Rebecca Conen, VP/Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, Healthcare Resource Solutions, LLC.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve health system financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials.

“We are honored to partner with Deaconess Health System, a leader in delivering exceptional care to Indiana communities” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we aim to optimize their coding processes and accuracy so they can focus on what matters most—serving their patients with the highest quality care”.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

About Deaconess Health System

Deaconess Health System is the premiere provider of health care services to a population of more than 1.5 million in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Serving a population of more than 1.5 million residents, the system consists of 19 wholly owned, joint ventured, sponsored or affiliated hospital locations situated throughout the Tri-State.

