Advanced Reinsurance Contracts and Disputes Masterclass Online Training Course: June 26th, 2025 - Master the Latest Developments in Property and Casualty Clauses

Reinsurance industry practices have changed in recent years, placing more and more emphasis and importance on reinsurance contract wordings. It is more apparent that a contract is only an advantage if it exactly reflects what the underwriter intended and the insured expected.
If companies want to avoid lengthy and expensive disputes, they must develop clear and thorough reinsurance agreements and avoid frequent and small nuances that can land reinsurance companies in trouble.
This seminar focuses on the more advanced, up-to-the-minute issues.
Benefits of Attending
- Get up-to-date with the latest developments in applicable law
- Understand the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 on your policy wording
- Hear about the role of notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses
- Grasp and learn to avoid the common mistakes in drafting watertight reinsurance clauses
- Master the latest developments in property and casualty clauses
- Gain knowledge of the regulatory considerations when launching a new product
- Understand the implications of recent judgments involving follow clauses
- Learn how to be prepared for reinsurance disputes and how to deal with them when they arise
Certifications
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered
Follow wordings - issues, options and effective drafting
- Arbitration awards, and English/foreign judgments
- Settlements - how to draft wide or narrow clauses
- "Without prejudice" and "ex-gratia" settlements
- Businesslike steps and the burden of proof
- Dealing with commutations
The Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 - case update and how they impact your policy wording
- The legal nature of warranties (sections 9 and 10)
- The effect of Section 11
- How to draft around section 11(3) - terms defining the risk
- Fair Presentation - new rules and wording tweaks
- Section 13A, damages for late payment of claims; key drafting issues for reinsurers
- Contracting out and the transparency requirements
Notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses
- Purpose
- Reporting and notice clauses - "immediate', "as soon as practicable" notice
- Conditions precedent
- Access to records clauses
- Late notice issues
- Confidentiality
Drafting watertight reinsurance clauses: some common mistakes
- Full follow clause/back-to-back presumption
- Avoid incorporate
- Don't cut and paste
- Check for internal consistency between clauses
- Put all the clauses in the right places in the document
- Use clear language
- Make sure definitions are relevant to all uses
- Don't use the same words in different senses
- Don't rely on the courts to imply terms
Developments in property and casualty clauses
- Wording issues for emerging and developing markets
- Clauses broadening cedants' rights
- Additional observations and developments
Aggregation
- Drafting for the correct breadth of aggregating factor ("loss", "occurrence", "series", "event", "catastrophe", "originating cause")
- Hours clauses
- Considering drafting issues in the context of recent catastrophes including Covid-19
- Practical tips
Regulatory considerations when launching a new product
- Why is regulatory compliance important?
- Why is regulatory risk higher for new products?
- The impact of insurance regulation on the structure, content and sale of new products
- How do you create a compliant MVP?
- What are the risks of working with other business partners/distribution partners?
Being prepared for reinsurance disputes: Wordings and their role in dispute resolution
- Governing law and jurisdiction
- Arbitration
- Mediation (and med/arb)
- Selection of panel members
- Disclosure and evidentiary matters
- Settlement agreements and commutations (including IBNR)
