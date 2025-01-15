Sportradar to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Felenstein, Chief Financial Officer, and senior business leaders will present the business strategy, growth drivers and financial outlook. The event will conclude with a Q&A session with the Company’s senior leadership. Presentations will commence at 9:00 am eastern time and conclude at approximately 12:00 pm.

To register your virtual attendance and view the live presentation, please use this link, investorday2025.sportradar.com. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts, and advanced registration is required. Registration information for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

