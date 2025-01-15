Bird Canada Wraps Up 2024: Another Year of Expansion, Impact, and Community Engagement

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Canada, the country’s leading micromobility provider, is proud to celebrate another record-breaking year, advancing its mission to provide sustainable, convenient, and accessible urban transportation. In 2024, the company achieved remarkable growth in ridership, forged new city partnerships, and reached key environmental milestones. As we look ahead, 2025 promises even more exciting developments with the expansion into new cities, further solidifying Bird’s role as a transformative force in urban mobility across Canada.





Bird Canada's Growth and Milestones in 2024



This year, Bird Canada grew its footprint to 25 cities across five provinces: Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. New market launches in Mississauga, Lethbridge, Cranbrook, and Surrey marked key milestones in Bird’s mission to bring micromobility to communities of all sizes. Bird Canada continues to be, by far, the largest provider of micromobility solutions to Canadian cities by every measure, whether rides, distance, or number of riders.

“Our expansion into new markets demonstrates the increasing demand for sustainable transportation in communities across Canada,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada. “These launches are not just about growing our footprint—they reflect our commitment to helping cities reduce congestion, support local businesses, and offer residents better ways to get around.”

In 2024, Bird riders reached a record-breaking milestone, covering over 4 million kilometers and averaging 6.18 rides per rider—the highest since our launch in 2019. To put that in perspective, 4 million kilometers is like circling the Earth’s equator 100 times!

This consistent year-over-year growth reflects Bird’s evolution into a dependable transportation solution for daily commutes, errands, and leisure. The rising average rides per rider highlights a shift from recreational use to enhanced transit connectivity, with riders increasingly relying on Bird for first- and last-mile commutes.





Bird Canada’s 2025 Expansion Kicks Off in Vernon



Since 2019, Bird Canada has steadily grown bringing micromobility solutions to cities across the country. As we enter 2025, we’re excited to announce Vernon, British Columbia, as the first of several new markets planned for this year. This launch kicks off a year of significant growth, with more cities to be revealed in the months ahead.

In Vernon, Bird Canada has been chosen as the exclusive provider of shared micromobility services. Beginning in early March, weather permitting, we’ll introduce up to 300 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes, offering residents and visitors sustainable, convenient, and accessible transportation options.

During the January 13 Vernon City Council meeting, Bird Canada was selected as the top choice among multiple bidders. City staff highlighted our advanced technology, effective solutions for parking and logistics, and our commitment to inclusivity through discounted ride programs.

This new partnership exemplifies Bird Canada’s dedication to revolutionizing urban mobility with sustainable, innovative solutions. Vernon is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year of expansion!



Driving Positive Community and Environmental Impact



Bird Canada’s commitment to sustainability has never been stronger. In 2024, riders collectively saved 158,000+ liters of gasoline and prevented 1,068 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. These savings underscore the growing adoption of micromobility as a greener alternative to cars, benefiting both communities and the planet.

This year again, Bird Canada sent an annual rider survey to active riders, receiving over 6,200 responses that provided valuable insights into the impact of our service:

Micromobility for Commutes: 35% of riders use Bird scooters and bikes to travel to work or school, helping reduce dependence on emission-producing vehicles.

35% of riders use Bird scooters and bikes to travel to work or school, helping reduce dependence on emission-producing vehicles. Boosting Local Economies: According to our national rider survey, 61% of riders reported making purchases at local businesses while using a Bird in 2024. With an average spend of $38 per rider across hundreds of thousands of rides, these transactions directly supported local communities and neighbourhood shops, generating an economic impact of millions of dollars.

According to our national rider survey, 61% of riders reported making purchases at local businesses while using a Bird in 2024. With an average spend of $38 per rider across hundreds of thousands of rides, these transactions directly supported local communities and neighbourhood shops, generating an economic impact of millions of dollars. Urban Accessibility: 57% of riders report that Bird improves first and last-mile connectivity, seamlessly complementing public transit to offer a faster, more efficient way to extend their travel range. Additionally, 6% of our riders identify as mobility-challenged, highlighting Bird's role in fostering greater inclusivity and accessibility.

57% of riders report that Bird improves first and last-mile connectivity, seamlessly complementing public transit to offer a faster, more efficient way to extend their travel range. Additionally, 6% of our riders identify as mobility-challenged, highlighting Bird's role in fostering greater inclusivity and accessibility. Impact on Cities: An overwhelming 94% believe Bird positively impacts their City, highlighting the trust and enthusiasm for micromobility in Canadian communities.





Strengthening Partnerships Across Industries



In 2024, Bird Canada partnered with key organizations to enhance rider experiences and create shared value for communities:

Corporate Mobility Programs: Collaborations with General Motors Oshawa and Telus Health enabled employees to access Bird scooters and bikes as a convenient and eco-friendly commuting option.

Collaborations with General Motors Oshawa and Telus Health enabled employees to access Bird scooters and bikes as a convenient and eco-friendly commuting option. Rewarding Riders: A partnership with RBC Avion Rewards provided exclusive benefits for loyal Bird users.

A partnership with RBC Avion Rewards provided exclusive benefits for loyal Bird users. Community Engagement: Bird proudly became a Champion for the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Businesses, while working with United Way to support local causes nationwide.

Bird proudly became a Champion for the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Businesses, while working with United Way to support local causes nationwide. Equity: Bird worked with Surrey Local Immigration Partnerships to enable thousands of newcomers to have easy access to our Community Pricing programs, a great relationship we are looking to replicate in all of our markets in Canada.

"At Bird Canada, we are committed to building meaningful partnerships that enhance the communities we serve, create value for our riders, and expand equitable access to micromobility," said Austin Spademan, Head of Partnerships at Bird Canada. "From empowering employees with sustainable commuting solutions to rewarding loyal riders and supporting vital community initiatives, these collaborations exemplify the impact we can achieve by working together. Ensuring everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, can benefit from these innovations remains at the core of our mission. We are proud of the strides we've made in 2024 and look forward to continuing this momentum in the year ahead."





Launching the Bird Four E-Scooter: A Game-Changer in Micromobility



This year, Bird Canada proudly introduced the Bird Four, its newest e-scooter model, exclusively to large cities like Calgary and Mississauga, where Bird holds the highest market share in both cities. The Bird Four was an immediate hit among riders, designed with a focus on safety, sustainability, and convenience, setting a new standard in micromobility.

Turn Signals for Enhanced Safety: As the first scooter in Canada to feature built-in turn signals, the Bird Four enhances rider safety by allowing clear, visible signaling for directional changes.

As the first scooter in Canada to feature built-in turn signals, the Bird Four enhances rider safety by allowing clear, visible signaling for directional changes. Swappable Battery for Sustainability: The innovative swappable battery system significantly reduces Vehicle Kilometers Travelled (VKT), minimizing the carbon footprint of scooter operations and advancing a net-zero future.

The innovative swappable battery system significantly reduces Vehicle Kilometers Travelled (VKT), minimizing the carbon footprint of scooter operations and advancing a net-zero future. Convenient Phone Holder with Charger: Riders can now stay connected and powered up with the Bird Four’s integrated phone holder and charger, a feature that has quickly become a rider favourite.

“The Bird Four e-scooter has redefined micromobility in Canada, setting a new standard with first-ever features like integrated turn signals and an phone holder charger. Achieving majority market share in every market it launched is a testament to how much riders love it. In 2025, Bird Canada is excited to continue driving innovation by bringing the same game-changing features and rider-focused design to e-bikes, alongside expanding Canada’s favourite e-scooter to even more communities.” said Patrick Graham, General Manager at Bird Canada.



Looking Ahead

As more cities across Canada explore launching micromobility programs, Bird Canada is eager to work with local leaders to bring its innovative and sustainable solutions to new markets. These upcoming expansions will build on Bird’s proven track record of delivering safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation to communities of all sizes.

In 2025, Bird Canada is dedicated to responding to feedback from both riders and cities by rolling out new app features, expanding service areas, and launching e-bikes with upgraded features for enhanced performance and comfort.

“We’re excited about the road ahead,” said Lyons. “2024 was a remarkable year, and we’re looking forward to building on this success as we continue to reimagine urban mobility in Canada as the preferred partner for innovative transportation solutions among Canadian cities.”

About Bird Canada

Bird Canada is the leading Canadian micro-mobility provider that operates an electric vehicle-sharing program. Bird Canada is a Canadian-owned and operated company that offers Canadians, and visitors to Canada, a new way to avoid congestion and get around that is sustainable and uses the most innovative last-mile mobility solutions for urban areas. For additional information, visit BirdCanada.ca, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.