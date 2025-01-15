Qu Posts Record-Breaking 2024 with Triple-Digit Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

ROSSLYN, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the restaurant industry accelerates its modernization efforts, Qu’s powerful platform and strategic innovations culminated in a watershed year of exceptional growth and milestones in 2024.

Major milestones achieved by the Qu team in 2024 include an impressive 112% recurring revenue growth (ARR) and 125% site growth driven by nearly 40% new enterprise customers. Over the past three years, Qu attained a 670% growth rate, reinforcing its status as a leader in the rapidly evolving restaurant tech landscape and earning it the No. 176 spot on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ in North America.

Qu’s growth highlights its pivotal role in transforming restaurant operations with the stability, scalability, and innovation necessary to propel the industry’s evolution toward a more unified and resilient future. Empowering quick-serve and fast-casual brands to move beyond POS limitations, Qu’s unified commerce ecosystem includes unified menus, unified kitchen and fulfillment, and a unified data-driven foundation for real-time insights and cost controls.

“We’re incredibly humbled by the strong faith demonstrated by leading restaurant brands in prioritizing innovation, stability, and speed in the operations,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “The unwavering dedication of our teams is responsible for this tremendous success and we look forward to welcoming several new enterprise quick-serve brands to our platform in 2025.”

Speed of Deployments: Driving Time to Value

Qu accelerated its installation timeframes by focusing on improved processes and product readiness in 2024. The result: rapid customer deployments and shortened time to value for their new platform investment, minimizing time spent on multi-platform operations and managing multiple redundant systems.

“GoTo Foods is a platform company that began installing Qu as a unified POS system solution that could be scaled across our seven iconic brands. The collaboration between Qu and GoTo Foods allowed us to accelerate speed to market and complete Qu installations at nearly 1,500 locations,” said Manuel Valdes, SVP, Technology, GoTo Foods. “This technology solution provides a more seamless and elevated experience for our guests and in-store team members.”

Modernizing Operations and Unifying Commerce

Qu’s unified commerce platform has emerged as a critical enabler helping enterprise brands modernize operations and scale efficiently. The platform’s ability to simplify menu management, improve order accuracy, and provide real-time reporting has transformed operations for customers, setting a new benchmark for speed and innovation.

Doug Cook, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Jack in the Box, stressed the criticality of speed in today’s fast-moving restaurant environments:

“It's my job to support our business with technology that can scale rapidly and respond to the next opportunity. The answer has to be hours and days, now. That means a different approach. That's the rise of Qu’s Unified Commerce Platform,” said Cook.

Expanding the Ecosystem: Certified Partner Growth

A key driver of Qu’s momentum has been the expansion of its Certified Partner ecosystem. In 2024, Qu added 24 new certified integrators to its platform—doubling its certification pace from 2023—providing restaurants with access to a diverse array of symbiotic systems to enhance operational efficiency and innovation.

The certifications span critical solution categories, including Labor Management, Inventory Management, Voice AI, Customer Experience, Loyalty & Marketing, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Menu Boards, Order Confirmation Boards, Payments & Gift Cards, and Analytics. The total list of certified partners now exceeds over 100 industry-leading companies all integrated into Qu’s Unified Commerce Platform.

Leon Davoyan, Chief Technology Officer with Dave’s Hot Chicken, emphasized how Qu’s flexible integrations, paired with stability and control, are making a difference for their guests and franchisees:

“The adoption of Qu introduces a flexible, API-friendly system that enhances store-level stability and operational efficiency. No other POS system we’ve used has been as flexible or reliable as Qu, especially when it comes to offline functionality. It just works—Qu keeps everything running smoothly without missing a beat,” said Davoyan.

Qu’s relentless focus on innovation and execution is paving the way for a new era of growth and success in the restaurant industry. With a strong foundation and a vision for the future, Qu has established itself as a vital partner for enterprise restaurant brands looking to lead in today’s fast-changing landscape.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. Qu’s industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Rosslyn, VA, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital. In 2024, Qu ranked #176 on Deloitte’s Fast 500 Technology List for North America. Visit www.qubeyond.com and stay connected with LinkedIn .

