Liberty Defense is Pleased to Announce that Mr. Bryan Cunningham, Senior U.S. Govt Security Executive, Appointed President of Liberty Defense

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that Bryan Cunningham has been named as Liberty Defense’s new President, effective January 13, 2025.

Mr. Cunningham is a lawyer, senior security expert, former CIA intelligence officer, and technology executive, who has a long career protecting the US and allied critical assets at home and around the globe against emerging threats. He presently is senior counsel and adviser to Palantir Technologies PLTR-Q, working with the company through its growth from fewer than 30 employees to more than 4,000. He currently serves as Executive Director of Palantir’s outside advisory board on privacy and civil liberties and has been a key officer at several other tech startups. Mr. Cunningham previously served as Deputy Legal Adviser to National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, worked with the US 9/11 Commission, and has been a senior advisor to the Chertoff Group.

Mr. Cunningham has been involved in the critical aviation security space since shortly after 9/11, drafting significant portions of the Homeland Security Act and providing security and regulatory advice and counsel to the American Association of Airline Executives. He was awarded the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement for helping stand up the first US terrorism threat integration center and has served on numerous security-related government and private task forces.

“From CIA to the White House, to supporting Palantir and other security and defense startups and mature enterprises, to my work in aviation and cybersecurity, the through line always has been service to the United States and the protection of our people, our security, and our allies. I couldn’t be more honored or thrilled to join Bill and the highly talented and effective team at Liberty Defense to continue that mission,” Mr. Cunningham remarked.

“I am very proud to accept this new challenge in a critical time for security. We live in deeply divided times, but fundamental principles should unite us. Whatever our politics, all of us – and our national security – benefit immeasurably from technologies such as Liberty’s leading AI & HEXWAVE technology platforms, enabling walk-through scanning to detect threats, whether metal, non-metal, ghost guns, chemicals, electronics, devices, or emerging threats in real-time. Our platform makes us all safer while, at the same time, enabling greatly improved efficiency and effectiveness via artificial intelligence, without sacrificing our privacy,” continued Mr. Cunningham. “Whether at an airport, classified facility, office building, school, concert, or in any other safety-first environment, we all deserve and should demand a seamless, non-disruptive solution that protects us from attacks. Our platform does all of this, making the United States and our global allies safer, stronger, and more secure, while enhancing the convenience and reducing the intrusiveness, of security screening for us all.”

“Bryan’s unparalleled experience in the security field makes him an exceptional addition to our management team at Liberty,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty. “His extensive expertise, both domestic and international, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to advancing policy and cutting-edge technology to strengthen security are invaluable assets to our organization. As we’ve seen in recent months, now is the time to address security gaps, and we continue to prioritize collaboration with our customers and the community to deliver next-generation security solutions.”

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

