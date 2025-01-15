LED Modular Display Market to Reach USD 22.99 Billion by 2032, as Demand in Retail, Entertainment, Sports, and Corporates Grows | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The LED Modular Display Market was valued at USD 7.43 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.99 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.39% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rise of Digital Signage and Technology Development Driving the LED Modular Display Market

The market for LED modular displays has experienced rapid growth due to advancements in technology and a rise in demand for high-quality visual displays across various industries. One of the primary factors is the increase in digital advertising and signage since 70% of Americans recall seeing a digital display and 80% of shoppers were brought into stores by a digital sign. Due to better energy-efficient modules, high pixel density, better color rendering, and longer life, this visual aesthetic is further enhanced. This smart technologies integration including, for example, IoT capabilities for remote monitoring makes it even more attractive across industries including retail, hospitality, and entertainment. In the years ahead, increased utilization of responsive, adaptable LED screens along with the increasing prevalence of smart cities and digital transformation will contribute to sustained market growth.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics (Samsung IF Series, Samsung QLED Signage)

(Samsung IF Series, Samsung QLED Signage) LG Electronics (LG MAGNIT, LG Transparent OLED)

(LG MAGNIT, LG Transparent OLED) Sony Corporation (Sony Crystal LED, Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays)

(Sony Crystal LED, Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays) Barco (Barco LED displays, Barco UniSee)

(Barco LED displays, Barco UniSee) Christie Digital Systems (Christie Pandoras Box, Christie MicroTiles)

(Christie Pandoras Box, Christie MicroTiles) Daktronics (Daktronics Tickers, Daktronics LED Video Displays)

(Daktronics Tickers, Daktronics LED Video Displays) Leyard (Leyard TVH Series, Leyard CarbonLight Series)

(Leyard TVH Series, Leyard CarbonLight Series) Unilumin (Unilumin Upanel, Unilumin LED Video Wall)

(Unilumin Upanel, Unilumin LED Video Wall) Absen (Absen A2720, Absen PL Series)

(Absen A2720, Absen PL Series) Planar Systems (Planar UltraRes X, Planar TVF Series)

(Planar UltraRes X, Planar TVF Series) Sharp NEC Display Solutions (NEC LED Display, NEC MultiSync)

(NEC LED Display, NEC MultiSync) VTRON Technologies (VTRON LED Display, VTRON R&D Solutions)

(VTRON LED Display, VTRON R&D Solutions) BenQ (BenQ LU951, BenQ ST100)

(BenQ LU951, BenQ ST100) Mitsubishi Electric (Mitsubishi Diamond Vision, Mitsubishi LED Video Walls)

(Mitsubishi Diamond Vision, Mitsubishi LED Video Walls) ViewSonic (ViewSonic LD Series, ViewSonic IFP Series)

(ViewSonic LD Series, ViewSonic IFP Series) Peerless-AV (Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Displays, Peerless-AV Full HD Displays)

(Peerless-AV Xtreme™ Outdoor Displays, Peerless-AV Full HD Displays) Infinito (Infinito Infinity Series, Infinito Performance Series)

(Infinito Infinity Series, Infinito Performance Series) AOTO Electronics (AOTO P1.56, AOTO P2.5)

(AOTO P1.56, AOTO P2.5) Nanolumens (Nanolumens Aware, Nanolumens Flex Series)

(Nanolumens Aware, Nanolumens Flex Series) KONKA (KONKA Transparent LED, KONKA Indoor LED Display).

LED Modular Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.43 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.39% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Indoor Modular Screens, Outdoor Modular Screens) Key Drivers • The rising demand for LED modular displays transforming advertising, retail experiences, entertainment, and corporate communications in a data-driven world.

• Transforming marketing and communication through dynamic digital signage in retail, hospitality, and transportation industries.

Indoor Modular Screens Hold Dominant Lead Market Share in 2023, While Outdoor Modular Screens Anticipated to Exhibit Swift Growth Through 2032

By Type

Indoor modular screens dominated the market in 2023, holding a 59% market share. These displays, ideal for locations like malls, offices, airports, and entertainment venues, offer exceptional clarity and luminosity, enhancing visibility and interaction for advertising and presentations. Their modular design allows for flexible configurations to fit various spaces. Leading companies like Samsung and LG have successfully incorporated indoor screens into retail and event offerings.

Outdoor modular screens are expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, popular for billboards, sports arenas, and public events. Their durability and brightness make them ideal for outdoor advertising, with companies like Daktronics and Absen providing cutting-edge solutions.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market While North America Witness Rapid Growth owing to Advanced Display Solutions

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for 36% of the market share, due to its large manufacturing capabilities, high urbanization rate as well as gradual increase in the demand for digital signage solutions. China, Japan, and India, for example, are pouring money into technology and infrastructure. Large corporations like Sony and Panasonic are also developing LEDs for indoor and outside use. For example, Leyard has reinforced its position by supplying its high-performance LED displays for large-scale events.

North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of advanced display technologies in retail, advertising, and events amidst rising demand for better picture quality. Samsung and LG Electronics are also improving display performance and energy savings, which has been used in digital signs, shops and meetings.

Recent Development

September 2024, Samsung Launches Transparent MICRO LED Display at CES Distorts the Boundary Between Content and Reality -- Samsung's sleek, glass-like Transparent MICRO LED display, which was revealed at CES this year, … This new and patented modular technology—years in the making—looks to enable a much more vibrant and immersive viewing experience for a wide range of applications.

November 2024 Sony to Equip Texas A&M University With Industry-Standard Tech for the Virtual Production Institute" As a leader in creative technologies Sony Electronics is proud to announce that it has been chosen to deliver high-end technology that includes state-of-the-art Crystal LED panels, VENICE 2 cameras, and professional monitors to Texas A&M's Virtual Production Institute, providing students with immersive training and engagement with the virtual production.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Demand and Supply Metrics (2023)

5.2 Pricing Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Market Penetration Rates, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Environmental Impact Metrics, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. LED Modular Display Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Regional Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Use Cases and Best Practices

11. Conclusion

