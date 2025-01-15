Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on February 6, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, February 6, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at Synaptics Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Registration.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI158a46a65d6743c6b0846d8242dcea87

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.

Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com.

