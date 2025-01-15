Analysis of Workplace Management Market Growth Opportunities, 2025: Digital Technologies, Robotics & Automation, Solutions Partnerships and More

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 8 Growth Opportunities in Workplace Management, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights the increasing collaboration effort among asset owners, real estate firms, technology and platform developers, and workspace providers, reshaping workplace ecosystems. Rising competition from new market entrants and post-pandemic megatrends are driving shifts in workplace strategies and the need for modern office designs and experience. The rapid adoption of digital tools such as artificial intelligence and data analytics is essential to support tech-enabled, hybrid work models.



Organizations must enhance internal capabilities or partner with tech providers to meet the constantly evolving demands. Workers' productivity, occupant experience, and emphasis on environmental, social, and governance frameworks are accelerating the use of advanced intelligent solutions, transforming workplace operations and resource management.



This research service reviews important growth opportunities that shaped 2024 and how these opportunities will impact workplace management in 2025. This document outlines 8 growth opportunities in the workplace management space that the analyst expects will have a substantial impact in 2025 and beyond.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Workplace Digital Technologies

Workplace Robotics and Automation

Workplace Solutions Partnerships

Multilocation Coworking Space

ESG as Part of Green Workplace Strategy

Occupant-centric Strategy

Workplace Cost Efficiency Measures

Workspace-on-Demand

