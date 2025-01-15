Amwell® adds Vida to its clinical programs portfolio expanding access to obesity and diabetes care

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital care, today announced that Vida Health, a leader in virtual cardiometabolic care, is now part of the clinical programs portfolio on the Amwell platform.

The program, Amwell Cardiometabolic Care Powered by Vida, will be available to Amwell’s expansive client footprint of health plans and employers. Clients will be able to offer their members access to a suite of cardiometabolic care, including obesity, diabetes prevention and management, and behavioral health support. The program will tailor care based on social factors such as food security, financial barriers, cultural norms, and beliefs. Vida’s services are available on the Amwell platform alongside existing virtual primary care, urgent care, behavioral health and other clinical programs in the Amwell ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amwell,” said Joe Murad, CEO of Vida Health. “By leveraging our complementary capabilities, we’re making it easier than ever to provide members with personalized, high-touch care. Together, we’re working to reduce member friction, improve health outcomes at scale, and reduce costs.”

More than 40 percent of American adults struggle with obesity, a condition that increases the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Together, obesity and diabetes cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $500 billion a year.

Vida clinicians prescribe GLP-1s, other anti-obesity medications and lifestyle interventions like Medical Nutrition Therapy. These services are delivered through a value-based, outcomes-driven model that ensures accountability and measurable results.

“We’re pleased Vida is joining the growing number of third-party programs available through Amwell’s integrated clinical solutions portfolio. With this partnership, our health plan clients can offer members a single entry point to the clinical and behavioral health support they need for obesity care and related illnesses,” said Ido Schoenberg, Amwell chairman and CEO. “Vida’s programs adapt to the patient’s needs, resulting in a personalized, cost-effective way to achieving weight loss requirements while applying an evidence-based, step therapy approach.”

Amwell’s clinical programs portfolio features virtual and digital care products from partners addressing various health conditions. The portfolio is part of the company’s platform and provides health plans with the technology to offer employers and members a unified and delightful entry point to a comprehensive and dynamic set of orchestrated clinical programs. The result is a personalized and reportable whole-person care model focused on improving health outcomes and driving efficiencies.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual obesity and metabolic center of excellence that provides personalized care for individuals with obesity and related conditions. Vida’s holistic approach combines human care with AI-powered insights to deliver lasting health outcomes and help prevent and manage chronic diseases. Vida serves members in all 50 states, offering services in both English and Spanish, and operates on a value-based pricing model, putting outcomes at the center of care. To learn more, visit www.Vida.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

