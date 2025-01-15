[Latest] Global Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market Size/Share Worth USD 91,210.1 Million by 2033 at a 7.46% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Services (Protocol Designing, Site Identification, Patient Recruitment, Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Testing Services, Clinical Trial Data Management Services, Others), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Applications (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Nervous System Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disease, Gastroenterology Diseases, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 41,890 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 43,102.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 91,210.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.46% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market: Overview

Clinical trial outsourcing is increasing worldwide due to the growing number of clinical trials. It is a very cost-effective method for conducting clinical trials. Clinical research organisations can provide a range of services, from key capabilities to product approval and commercial launches.

Various factors, such as accelerated adoption of clinical trial outsourcing, increasing investment in drugs in the pipeline, growing investment in pharmaceutical drug innovations, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases creating burgeoning demands for new drugs, are expected to drive the clinical trial outsourcing market during the forecast period.

However, the lack of coordination between clinical trial outsourcing companies, the shortage of skilled expertise in clinical trial organisations, the growing cost of clinical trial organisations, and lengthy drug approval processes are restraining the market’s growth.

Key players operating in the market are integrating various emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, predictive analytics, advanced drug testing kits, etc., in their clinical trials to foster the speed and accuracy of clinical trials.

Machine learning-based software is integrated into many clinical trials to analyse the vast clinical requirements and patterns. Artificial intelligence-based technologies are helping to foster speed and accuracy in clinical trials, thereby boosting the drug approval processes and creating lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.

Growing collaborations between key players involved in the clinical trial outsourcing market and biopharmaceutical companies to develop advanced and customised clinical trial technologies and equipment are expected to create lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, many biopharmaceutical companies are collaborating with many clinical trial organisations to conduct clinical trials on a mass scale.

The global Clinical Trial Outsourcing market is segmented by services, phase, study design, application, and end users. By Services, the Laboratory Services segment dominated the global clinical trial outsourcing market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Laboratory services are the most crucial step in drug development and drug approvals.

By region, North America dominated the global Clinical Trial Outsourcing market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical trials in this region coupled with growing investment in research and development activities in pharmaceutical drug development.

Various factors, such as a well-established pharmaceutical industry, increasing emphasis on new drug development due to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, and increasing supportive policies, are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period. Key countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, are expected to drive the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 43,102.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 91,210.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 41,890 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.46% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Services, Phase, Study Design, Applications, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Clinical Trial Outsourcing market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Clinical Trial Outsourcing industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market: Regional Insight

The global Clinical Trial Outsourcing market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the North American region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in drug development centres and the growing number of clinical trial organisations in the region.

Various factors, such as the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, increasing investment in new drug development, rise in the adaptation of advanced technologies for drug development, and presence of leading clinical trial organisations, are some of the factors boosting the market growth of this region.

Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly boosting the market growth of this region. For instance, according to the data published by the National Library of Medicine, in 2023, more than 20,000 clinical trials were conducted in the U.S., and this number is expected to increase rapidly due to increasing global clinical trial activities in the U.S.

The U.S. dominated the North American clinical trial outsourcing market due to supportive government policies and growing emphasis by private and government organisations on new drug development.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Various factors, such as the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, the growing number of drug discovery trials, increasing investment in new drug discovery, increasing awareness about healthcare, and an increasing population coupled with growing disposable incomes, are mainly boosting the demand for new drugs and discoveries, thereby creating market opportunities for clinical trial outsourcing in this region.

China dominated the Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Outsourcing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to supportive government policies regarding clinical trial outsourcing research.

Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the well-established pharmaceutical industry, coupled with the availability of well-established healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the country, are some of the factors mainly driving the market growth of this region.

India is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of clinical trials in the country. In 2023, there were 74,547 clinical trials registered and ongoing in India, and this number is expected to increase in upcoming years due to increasing investment in drug discoveries.

Furthermore, various supportive policies, such as Ayushman Bharat, provide universal healthcare coverage to all Indian citizens, thereby boosting the demand for new drugs. This, in turn, encourages clinical trial outsourcing, thereby boosting market growth.

Browse the full "Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Services (Protocol Designing, Site Identification, Patient Recruitment, Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Testing Services, Clinical Trial Data Management Services, Others), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Applications (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Nervous System Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disease, Gastroenterology Diseases, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"





List of the prominent players in the Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market:

Albany Molecular Research

EVOTEC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Genscript

ICON plc

IQVIA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SGS Life Sciences

Charles River Laboratories

Parexel

Syneos Health

Medpace

LabCorp

KCR

PRA Health Sciences

WuXi AppTec

Pharmaron

Avance Clinical

Pharmaron

Others

The Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market is segmented as follows:

By Services

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Others

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

By Applications

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Nervous System Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disease

Gastroenterology Diseases

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

