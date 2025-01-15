PureCars Delivers Outstanding Results for Dealers in Collaboration with Meta

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today its exceptional Meta ad performance results for its dealership partners in 2024. These achievements follow the successful implementation of Meta’s Conversion API (CAPI) and strategic shifts in optimization efforts. By leveraging machine learning optimizations toward Vehicle Details Page conversions rather than traditional link clicks, PureCars significantly enhanced dealer performance across several key metrics.

Key Metrics Overview (H1 to H2 Percent Change):

Metric Percent Change Amount Spent 5.96% Click-Through Rate (CTR) 23.97% Cost per Link Clicks (CPC) -6.56% Vehicle Details Page (VDP) Views 46.49% VDP View Rate 29.18% VDP Views per 1000 Impressions 60.14%

“We’re incredibly proud of the transformative results we’ve achieved for our dealership partners,” said Aaron Sheeks, CEO of PureCars. “By collaborating with Meta to implement CAPI and our continuous improvements to our social ad strategies, we’ve enhanced performance and ensured that dealership dollars are working harder, driving deeper customer engagement and more meaningful outcomes.”

In addition to the CAPI implementation, PureCars is continuing to collaborate with Meta to integrate CRM leads, vehicle purchase data, and attribution modeling.

Commitment to Driving Innovation

PureCars drives dealer success through continuous innovation in digital advertising. By focusing on high-quality traffic and refining advertising strategies in line with Meta’s evolving algorithms, PureCars has enabled dealerships to drive better outcomes and enhance their overall performance. This ongoing strategic evolution delivers long-term value, benefiting dealers and consumers alike.

For more information on PureCars' marketing solutions, please visit www.purecars.com .

Dealers attending the upcoming NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans are invited to visit PureCars in booth #4265 to learn more about the company’s digital advertising solutions and data management and marketing services.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealerships win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and service orders at lower costs. Combining customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising, and market analytics, PureCars provides dealers and partners with marketing technology that enhances efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for 17 OEMs in the U.S. and 2 in Canada, maintains compliance with over 40 brands, and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.