Aligned Data Centers Completes $12+ Billion Capital Raise

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced it has completed another round of capital raising totaling over $5 billion of new primary equity and over $7 billion of new debt commitments to fund accelerated platform expansion and ongoing innovation.

The capital raise encompassed new primary equity from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, alongside multiple large global investors with significant experience in digital infrastructure. The funding will accelerate development of Aligned's 5+GW of planned future capacity across the Americas, well-positioning the company to meet surging demand for AI-ready infrastructure amongst its hyperscale and large enterprise customers.

“We appreciate the commitment of our esteemed investors as we capitalize on the significant growth opportunities presented by the increasing demand for AI and cloud services,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “With a world-class team, history of successful deployments in strategically selected, scalable locations, and over a decade of deploying innovative cooling solutions optimized for the demands of the most powerful GPUs, Aligned is uniquely positioned to meet this market opportunity. This investment will fuel our continued growth, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers today and in the future.”

“We are excited to continue to support the impressive growth of Aligned Data Centers,” said Anton Moldan, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Asset Management. “The partnership and strong demand from some of the world’s leading digital infrastructure and technology investors is a true testament to the Aligned team’s track record of successful delivery, customer-centric culture, innovation, and growth. With the underlying trends of digitization, cloud adoption, and evolving needs of high-performance compute and AI applications, we see significant opportunity to provide Aligned’s customers with world-leading data center solutions.”

This funding round reflects the company's strong momentum, aggressive pursuit of growth opportunities, and successful execution of its strategic plan to date.

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line.

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager, integrated across public and private markets. Trusted by institutions, governments, foundations and individuals to manage approximately $US633 billion in assets, we provide a diverse range of investment solutions including real assets, real estate, credit and equities & multi-asset.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 20,600 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

