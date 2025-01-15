Yseop Kicks Off 2025 by Strengthening Its Leadership in Generative AI for Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yseop, a global leader in Generative AI for life sciences, is starting 2025 with a series of achievements and strategic collaborations that underscore its growing influence in transforming workflow automation across the biopharma industry. These key milestones and partnerships across regulatory writing demonstrate the company’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering impactful AI-powered solutions.

1. Collaboration with Novartis

Yseop’s partnership with Novartis was highlighted during the company's Management Investor Event on November 21, 2024. Novartis CEO, Vas Narasimhan, recognized Yseop as one of only seven select AI partners in their global initiative to accelerate cycle times by six months—a significant step in utilizing the power of data science and AI across research and development.

2. Winner of the 2025 BIG Innovation Award

Yseop has been honored with the 2025 BIG Innovation Award, announced today by the Business Intelligence Group in the Internet and Technology category, for its leadership in Generative AI for life sciences. The award celebrates Yseop Copilot, a digital assistant that automates the creation of critical regulatory documents, including Clinical Study Reports (CSRs), patient narratives, and clinical summaries. In 2024 alone, Yseop Copilot supported over 165 clinical trials, accelerating regulatory submissions and helping deliver life-saving therapies to patients worldwide.

3. Awarded Funding from i-Nov Innovation Contest

Further underscoring its impact in regulatory automation, the company secured funding from the i-Nov Innovation Contest, co-managed by Bpifrance. This funding will accelerate platform enhancements, enabling more precise, compliant, and scalable content automation solutions tailored to the needs of the biopharma sector.

4. Strategic Partnerships Forged in 2024

Several high-impact partnerships were established over the past year to strengthen the company's AI-driven solutions across biopharma:

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Yseop is listed on the AWS Marketplace and has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, expanding its reach and advancing cloud-powered innovation in life sciences.

The integration with Veeva Vault RIM is transforming medical writing workflows by enabling seamless, one-click document generation for faster, more compliant content creation.

Cognizant: A global collaboration with Cognizant aims to scale scientific content delivery and enhance productivity across biopharma organizations worldwide.



“These milestones reinforce our position as a leader in Generative AI for life sciences,” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and deeply grateful for the trust of our customers and partners. Each milestone highlights our commitment to driving meaningful innovation across the pharmaceutical industry. With the strong momentum we’ve built, I’m confident that 2025 will bring even greater advancements and success.”

About Yseop

Yseop is the leader in Generative AI for regulated industries, changing the way content automation solutions are delivered with a human-centric, AI platform. Yseop is reimagining the future of scientific writing to get medicine into the hands of those who need it faster. With a suite of industry-specific applications and cutting-edge hybrid Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that blends symbolic, machine learning, and LLM techniques, Yseop ensures that even the most demanding content automation tasks are met with ease, scalability and application security across the entire enterprise.

