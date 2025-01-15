Mashgin’s AI Checkout Powers Over 440 Million Transactions in 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashgin , the AI-powered checkout company, today released data and insights showcasing its momentum throughout 2024 in eliminating lines and expediting transaction times at retail and food service locations. Using advanced AI and computer vision technology to identify multiple items in half a second, Mashgin checkout systems accelerated over 440 million transactions at over 4,000 locations across the United States, Europe and Australia in 2024.

With major deployments in sports venues, convenience stores, college campuses, ski resorts, airports, and hospitals, Mashgin checkout systems report median transaction times as low as seven seconds, including the time it takes to pay.

Respect the Fan: End the Line

Eliminating lines at live sporting events dramatically improves the fan experience while allowing retailers to maximize sales.

Twenty-four new stadiums adopted Mashgin technology during the year, bringing Mashgin AI checkout to fans at a total of 145 sports venues across major sports leagues and music venues. A majority (67 percent) of Major League Baseball venues utilize Mashgin to enhance the fan experience and increase sales during games and concerts. During 2024, fans purchased over 1.4 million items via Mashgin kiosks at NFL stadium concessions, with a median transaction time under 15 seconds. In effect, Mashgin saved football fans an estimated 6.3 million minutes of waiting in line for concessions at NFL games.

“Mashgin is leading the charge in deploying advanced AI and computer vision technology that dramatically shortens lines,” said Abhinai Srivastava, CEO of Mashgin. “In stadiums and arenas, there are clearly defined peak times to make sales. By shortening lines and accelerating transaction times, retailers can make the most of these high-traffic periods. At the same time we are expanding our reach and success into other important sectors, such as convenience stores, college campuses, airports, corporate cafeterias, and hospitals.”

Reducing Checkout Friction Across More Retail Experiences

Mashgin deployed its technology in a number of other key retail and food service sectors: over 3,000 convenience stores, 50 airports, 50 college campuses, 30 cafes at ski resorts, and 100 hospitals now use Mashgin to help their patrons make their purchases quickly and get to their next destination, ski run, flight, class or patient.

On college campuses, students showcased their ability to utilize Mashgin’s technology, shrinking the median transaction time to seven seconds. This makes it easy for students and faculty to quickly grab a snack and still make it to class on time.

Empowering Retailers Through Continued Innovation and Great Service

Even amid this accelerated business growth, Mashgin kept a strong focus on customer service, maintaining a sub-three minute response time for support requests. At the same time, Mashgin is becoming more connected than ever. The team developed and deployed nearly 20 new technological integrations to streamline a wide range of payment options to make it easy for clients to choose whatever works for their business.

Mashgin plans to invest heavily in R&D in 2025 to continue enhancing its product offering, investing in both hardware and software to improve the guest and operator experience, further reduce transaction times, and bring the benefits of practical AI to even more customers and use cases. Read more about Mashgin’s milestones and impact in 2024 here .

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at www.mashgin.com .