Stride Autism Centers Named a Winner of the 2025 Top Workplaces Award in the Great Plains

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of center-based ABA therapy for preschool-aged children diagnosed with autism, has been recognized as a 2025 Great Plains Top Workplace by Energage. This award, determined solely by feedback from employees through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, highlights Stride’s unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. The survey evaluates employee experience and its component themes include Professional Growth, Employee Well-being, Respect and Support, and Empowerment to Execute, to name a few.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as it highlights the dedication of our amazing Nebraska team members who bring our mission to life every day,” said Brad Zelinger, CEO and founder of Stride Autism Centers. “Their commitment to fostering a culture of purpose and delivering meaningful outcomes ensures that we not only help our clients and their families thrive but also create a workplace where our staff feels empowered and valued.”

Stride Autism Centers operates five centers across Nebraska, located in Central Lincoln, Lincoln, Northwest Omaha, Omaha, and West Omaha, where it provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to preschool-aged children diagnosed with autism. By focusing on underserved communities, Stride ensures that families have access to early intervention services that can transform a child’s developmental trajectory.

Expanding Services and Transforming Lives

Stride Autism Centers is on a mission to meet the growing demand for ABA services. Programs help learners build critical skills in communication, social interaction, emotional regulation, and school readiness. The company’s continued expansion will enable more families to access these life-changing services, reinforcing its commitment to underserved markets throughout the Midwest.

“Our recognition as a Top Workplace is not just an honor—it’s a validation of the supportive, purpose-driven environment we cultivate,” said Rachael Cundall, Stride’s Clinical Supervisor overseeing Nebraska. “This award motivates us to continue delivering exceptional care and growing as an organization where employees and clients thrive.”

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride’s programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more. For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

