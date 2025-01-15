India Online Grocery Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Avenue E-commerce, Spencer's Retail, Dunzo Digital, Kiranakart Technologies, Max Hypermarket, Natures Basket, BigBasket, Grofers & Amazon Pantry

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery Market in India 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online grocery industry in India is projected to experience substantial growth due to the rise in internet usage, higher smartphone adoption, and evolving consumer preferences in favor of convenient and time-efficient shopping options. The online grocery market in India was valued at INR 743.29 Bn in 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.33% during the 2024 - 2029 period.



BigBasket, Grofers, and Amazon Pantry are major players in the online grocery industry, each vying for dominance in a dynamic market. This scenario offers promising chances for development, with the possibility to transform the way Indian customers purchase groceries and obtain necessary items.



Market drivers:

With increasing internet usage, a higher number of consumers in rural and semi-urban areas are now able to use online grocery platforms, leading to a growth in the potential customer pool. Higher smartphone usage enables consumers to shop for groceries easily from their mobile devices, making it easy to purchase daily items.

Improved internet connectivity enables more immersive online shopping experiences with better-quality images, detailed product descriptions, and elaborate customer reviews.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

The online grocery industry in India has many well-known companies such as BigBasket, Amazon Pantry, Grofers, and Ninjacart, resulting in intense competition for greater market shares.

Fierce competition frequently results in companies implementing aggressive pricing tactics, ultimately causing profit margins to dwindle.

Given the abundance of choices, it is challenging to keep customers loyal because they have the flexibility to switch between platforms for better offers, improved standards, and finer services.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1 Online grocery market in India - An overview

4.2 Market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2029)

4.3 Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Avenue E-commerce Limited

Spencer's Retail Limited

Amazon India Limited

Dunzo Digital Private Limited

Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited (Zepto)

Max Hypermarket India Private Limited

Natures Basket Limited

Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited (Paytm Mall)

Reliance Retail Limited (Jio-Mart)

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (Big Basket)

Chapter 7: Recent Developments

