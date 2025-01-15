Doug Coté Appointed to Chief Investment Officer for MissionSquare Retirement

Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market and investment strategist Doug Coté, CFA, has been selected to serve as Chief Investment Officer for MissionSquare Investments and MissionSquare Retirement, organizations committed to helping employees and their families achieve financial wellness and save for retirement. In this role, Doug will spearhead the development of innovative investment strategies designed to navigate the complexities of modern financial markets and drive sustainable growth. Doug is committed to leveraging advanced financial technologies and data-driven insights to enhance portfolio performance and deliver exceptional value.

Andre Robinson, MissionSquare President and CEO said, “We are pleased to welcome Doug to our team. His extensive experience in multi-asset class portfolio construction and his innovative approach to forecasting financial markets will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier investment services to our clients. Doug’s proven investment track record and thought leadership make him the perfect addition to drive our strategic initiatives forward.”

Doug recently served as Chief Executive Officer at Emeric Capital, LLC, where he provided multi-asset class portfolio construction consulting for financial advisors and authored "The Market Paradigm Shift,” a soon to be published book. Previously, Doug was the Chief Market Strategist at Voya Investment Management. He also held the role of Chief Investment Officer and Founder of the Quant Market Neutral Fund at Schooner Investment Management Hedge Fund. Recognized as an accomplished investment strategist, Doug has been in the investment industry for 30 years. He created the investment model utilized by Global Perspectives Market Model Funds and managed them from December 2011 to June 2023. Another fund he managed, Global Perspectives Portfolio Fund, earned a 5-star rating from Morningstar® as of December 31, 2020, for the Overall, 3-, and 5-year periods **.

Doug is also a prolific market commentator and has frequently appeared on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, and Fox Business. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Investment Finance from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Rhode Island. He is also a registered representative.

Karen Chong-Wulff, CFA, CAIA, has been Acting CIO since April 2024 and will transition to her prior role as Head of Fixed Income – a role in which she has delivered strong team leadership, steady growth of MissionSquare’s fixed income platform, and consistently solid absolute and relative performance for MissionSquare’s flagship stable value product, the MissionSquare PLUS Fund. In January 2024, she was elected to the Stable Value Investment Association Board. We extend our gratitude to Karen for her exemplary leadership during the CIO search in 2024.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets. * Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of December 31, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(a), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

** The fund received an Overall, 3-year Morningstar Rating of 5 stars (out of 402 funds), and 5-year Morningstar Rating of 5 stars (out of 350 funds) in the Morningstar US Fund Global Allocation category as of 12/31/2020.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Attachment