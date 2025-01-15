Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market Trends and Growth Forecast, 2024-2028: Mental Health, Personalized Nutrition, and Biotics are at the Fore

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is 2022-2030, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2030 as the forecast period. The research service examines the market by various ingredient types, applications, and regions.
Major ingredient types covered under the study scope are amino acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals, herbs and botanicals, and others. The protein segment accounted for most of the revenue share in 2024, with whey proteins and plant proteins driving most of the growth during the forecast period. During the forecast period, increasing demand for hydration and energy beverages will boost the penetration of ingredients like vitamins and minerals, L-theanine, and amino acids. Growing consumer awareness concerning the importance of mental wellness in physical resilience will boost the penetration of herbs and botanicals such as ashwagandha and Rhodiola rosea in sports nutrition products.
Regionally, our analysis shows that North America held the largest revenue share in 2024 and will likely maintain its position over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific follows with the second-largest share in the global sports nutrition ingredients market. Dietary supplements held the largest share by application. However, we project the food and beverages segment to record the fastest demand growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sports bars and energy beverages and per capita expenditure on these products.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Type
- Segmentation by Application and Region
- Definitions - Amino Acids
- Definitions - Proteins
- Definitions - Vitamins and Minerals
- Definitions - Herbs and Botanicals
- Definitions - Others
- Definitions by Application
- Definitions by Indication
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
- Competitive Environment
- Value Chain Analysis - Sports Nutrition Ingredients
- Key Competitors
- Product Matrix - Amino Acids
- Product Matrix - Proteins
- Product Matrix - Vitamins and Minerals
- Product Matrix - Herbs and Botanicals
- Product Matrix - Others
- Recent Product Launches - Finished Products, 2023 and 2024
- Key Trends in the Sports Nutrition Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Pricing Analysis and Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Amino acids
- Heat Map by Health Indication
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast - BCCA
- Volume Forecast - BCCA
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Protein
- Heat Map by Health Indication
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Animal Protein
- Volume Forecast by Type - Animal Protein
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Vitamins and Minerals
- Heat Map by Health Indication
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Vitamins
- Volume Forecast by Type - Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Minerals
- Volume Forecast by Type - Minerals
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Herbs and Botanicals
- Heat Map by Health Indication
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator Others
- Heat Map by Health Indication
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Application
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mental Health in Sports Nutrition
- Growth Opportunity 2: Personalized Nutrition
- Growth Opportunity 3: Biotics Influence on Sports Performance
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5tcrs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.