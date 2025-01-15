2924 Research ~ Lyme Disease Testing Market Set to Exceed $28 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Disease Prevalence and Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tests

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyme Disease Testing Market by Diagnostic Test Test, by Sample, by End-user, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lyme disease testing market is experiencing a significant upsurge, driven by an increased incidence of Lyme disease, ongoing improvements in diagnostic technology, and a concerted push for early disease detection and treatment. Diagnostic testing for Lyme disease represents a critical component of effective healthcare provision, and pivotal collaborations in the industry are enhancing service offerings, benefiting from collective innovation to address this growing challenge.

Recent developments, such as the announcement of novel diagnostic testing methods with remarkably high accuracy rates, promise to revolutionize the early detection of Lyme disease. These advancements are primarily driven by the serological tests segment, which continues to dominate the market due to the established reliability of ELISA and Western Blot tests. The surging demand for precision and early-stage diagnostic options is propelling the growth of PCR tests, which are witnessing the fastest growth in the diagnostic testing category.

The blood samples segment remains a crucial focus area due to the simplicity and reliability of collection methods and the integral role of blood-based testing in both serological and molecular diagnostic processes. Hospital settings, equipped with sophisticated diagnostic tools, are generating significant revenue within the market. This is further augmented by the shift towards outsourcing diagnostic testing to specialized laboratories, evidenced by the expedited growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment.

North America continues to claim the largest share of the Lyme disease testing market, a testament to the prevalent cases of Lyme disease in the region, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust awareness and government support schemes. However, the market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most accelerated growth rate. This is attributable to increasing disease awareness, healthcare infrastructure improvements, and substantial healthcare investments, particularly in burgeoning markets such as China and India.

The global drive to mitigate the human and economic burden of Lyme disease is reflected in the dynamic growth and innovation within the Lyme disease testing market. As expertise continues to converge and healthcare systems across the world focus more on early and accurate diagnostics, the Lyme disease testing landscape is poised for transformative progress over the coming decade.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $28.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





