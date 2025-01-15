Hair Scrunchies Market: Projected to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2031, Driven by Fashion Trends and E-Commerce Growth, Latest Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair scrunchies, once a nostalgic accessory of the ’80s and ’90s, have made a massive comeback, evolving from a practical hair tie to a fashion statement. The global hair scrunchies market, valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022, is riding this wave of resurgence and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This growth is propelled by increasing fashion consciousness, a rising population of working women, and the boom in the e-commerce sector. As social media continues to influence consumer preferences and manufacturers focus on eco-friendly and affordable options, the market is ripe with opportunities.

For more insights, Request a sample report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84165





The Hair Scrunchies Revival: More Than a Trend

Hair scrunchies have transcended their utilitarian roots to become a sought-after fashion accessory. Available in a variety of materials such as silk, cotton, velvet, and rayon, and offered in diverse sizes and designs, scrunchies cater to a wide spectrum of consumers. Here’s what’s driving their renewed popularity:

Fashion Meets Functionality

Scrunchies are no longer just hair ties—they’re fashion-forward accessories that add a pop of style to any outfit. From solid colors for a minimalist look to printed designs that make a bold statement, scrunchies offer versatility and flair.



Eco-Friendly Revolution

With growing environmental awareness, manufacturers are introducing scrunchies made from sustainable materials such as organic cotton, recycled fabrics, and biodegradable fibers. These eco-friendly options are gaining significant traction, especially among millennials and Gen Z consumers.



The Power of Social Media

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have played a crucial role in reviving the scrunchie trend. Influencers and celebrities showcasing scrunchies as part of their daily and occasion wear have created a ripple effect, inspiring consumers to embrace the accessory.



Rise of the E-commerce Sector

The e-commerce boom has made scrunchies more accessible than ever. Online platforms offer an extensive range of products in different colors, sizes, and materials, allowing consumers to easily find options that suit their preferences and budgets.

Request Customization to Get Tailored Insights for Your Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84165

Innovative Strategies by Key Players

The hair scrunchies market is highly fragmented, with global and local players adopting innovative marketing strategies to strengthen their foothold. Some key strategies include:

Product Development : Leading brands like Lele Sadoughi and Jennifer Behr are creating high-end scrunchies featuring embellishments such as pearls, crystals, and intricate embroidery, targeting the luxury segment.





: Leading brands like and are creating high-end scrunchies featuring embellishments such as pearls, crystals, and intricate embroidery, targeting the luxury segment. Sustainability Focus : Companies like Lululemon Athletica are introducing scrunchies made from recycled materials, aligning with the global shift toward sustainable fashion.





: Companies like are introducing scrunchies made from recycled materials, aligning with the global shift toward sustainable fashion. E-commerce Partnerships : Manufacturers are collaborating with major e-commerce platforms to reach a wider audience. Brands such as Urban Outfitters and Claire's Accessories are leveraging online marketplaces to drive sales and enhance customer engagement.





: Manufacturers are collaborating with major e-commerce platforms to reach a wider audience. Brands such as and are leveraging online marketplaces to drive sales and enhance customer engagement. Customizable Options: Some companies now offer customizable scrunchies, enabling consumers to select their preferred colors, materials, and designs. This personalization trend is particularly popular among younger consumers.

Emerging Trends in the Hair Scrunchies Industry

Luxury Scrunchies Gaining Momentum

Luxury scrunchies made from premium materials like mulberry silk and adorned with intricate detailing are becoming popular among high-income consumers. These scrunchies not only elevate hairdos but also protect hair from damage, making them a dual-purpose accessory.



Collaborations with Fashion Brands

Leading fashion brands are teaming up with scrunchie manufacturers to launch exclusive collections. For instance, high-profile collaborations with designers have brought unique, limited-edition scrunchies to market, creating excitement among fashion enthusiasts.



Expansion in Untapped Markets

Manufacturers are targeting untapped markets in Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa, where growing disposable incomes and urbanization are driving demand for affordable fashion accessories.



Sustainable Packaging Initiatives

In line with eco-friendly product trends, companies are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions. Biodegradable pouches, reusable cases, and minimalistic designs are being adopted to reduce environmental impact.

Hair Scrunchies Market: Analyzing Key Segments for Strategic Insights:

The hair scrunchies market is diverse and segmented into several categories, materials, sizes, and distribution channels. These segments highlight the breadth of options available to consumers and the strategies manufacturers are employing to cater to evolving preferences. Below is a detailed look at the market segmentation:

Market Segmentation

Category

Printed

Solid Color

Material

Silk

Cotton

Rayon

Velvet

Others (Polyester, Satin, etc.)

Size

Mini

Basic

Large

Extra Large

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy This Premium Research Report Now to Get Detailed Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84165<ype=S

Future ahead:

The global hair scrunchies market is on a strong growth trajectory, bolstered by fashion trends, sustainability initiatives, and the rise of e-commerce. With leading players focusing on innovation, product development, and untapped markets, the industry is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

From everyday essentials to luxury fashion statements, scrunchies are here to stay, proving that even the smallest accessory can make a big impact in the world of fashion.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Skin Care Market ( Mercado del Cuidado de la Piel) - Rise in demand for more natural ingredients-based products is expected to offer lucrative skin care market opportunities in the next few years.





Rise in demand for more natural ingredients-based products is expected to offer lucrative skin care market opportunities in the next few years. Cosmetics Market (Marché des Cosmétiques) - Set to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 663.5 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter | Blog | YouTube