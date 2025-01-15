Amyloidosis Treatment Market Research by Treatment, Drug Class, End-User, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyloidosis Treatment Market by Treatment, by Drug Class, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amyloidosis treatment market size was estimated to be USD 5.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.83 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of the increasing incidence of amyloidosis, technological advancements in diagnostics, increased focus on rare diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness and support programs, and strategic alliances and collaborations.







Ongoing research and development of novel therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, RNA-based treatments, and gene-editing tools, are transforming the landscape of amyloidosis treatment by providing more effective and targeted options. In December 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WAINUAT (eplontersen), developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, for treating the polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults, commonly known as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. Notably, WAINUA is the only approved treatment for ATTRv-PN that can be self-administered using an auto-injector, offering greater patient convenience.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of amyloidosis, strong presence of key market players, and early adoption of advanced treatments such as chemotherapy and novel drug therapies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving healthcare systems, increasing awareness and diagnosis of amyloidosis, growing patient population, and rising investments in research and development for rare diseases.



By treatment, the chemotherapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global amyloidosis treatment market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of chemotherapy as a first-line treatment option for systemic amyloidosis, particularly in combination with stem cell transplants and other therapies.

For instance, in January 2024, Ultromics - a patient outcomes-driven, artificial intelligence (AI) driven health technology firm with roots at the University of Oxford, UK - entered into a partnership with Pfizer to facilitate the FDA's clearance and validation of Ultromics' AI-based cardiac amyloidosis detection tool. Additionally, the transplantation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing success rates of stem cell transplants and the rising adoption of liver and kidney transplants for amyloidosis patients with organ failure.



By drug class, the transthyretin transport inhibitors segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global amyloidosis treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing use of drugs like Tafamidis, which stabilize transthyretin and help slow the progression of transthyretin amyloidosis, especially in patients with familial amyloid polyneuropathy.

For instance, In October 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the publication of data from the APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran in patients with cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis. When compared to a placebo, the study found that after 12 months, patisiran maintained functionality capacity, health condition, and quality of life. Additionally, the immunomodulatory drugs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing research on therapies like lenalidomide and pomalidomide, which have shown promising results in managing AL amyloidosis by modulating the immune system and improving patient outcomes.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global amyloidosis treatment market in 2023 due to the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in hospitals, as well as the need for specialized care for amyloidosis patients, particularly those undergoing chemotherapy and transplantation.

For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported today that it will present new subgroup findings at the 2024 International Symposium on Amyloidosis (ISA) in Rochester, Minnesota, May 26-30, from Ionis and AstraZeneca's Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of WAINUATM (eplontersen). In December 2023, the U.S., FDA in the United States approved WAINUA for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy due to hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, also known as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN.

Additionally, the home care settings segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for at-home treatment options for amyloidosis patients, including the administration of medications, monitoring, and symptom management, which improve patient convenience and reduce hospital visits.



