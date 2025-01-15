U.S. Small Hydropower Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Andritz, Canyon Hydro, General Electric, Gilkes, Mavel, Natel Energy, Siemens Energy, SNC-Lavalin Group, Voith and Wartsila

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Small Hydropower Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component By Capacity, By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, the total U.S. conventional hydroelectricity generation was about 291 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), equivalent to about 7.3% of the total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. In the same year, there was about 22,894 MW of total pumped-storage hydroelectric generating capacity in 18 states and 5 states combined had 61% of the national total. Companies, such as American Hydro, ANDRITZ, GE Renewable Energy, Voith, and Toshiba, manufactured 92 turbines with capacities of more than 30 MW in the past decade that are installed in the U.S., while more than a dozen companies are serving the demand for small turbines in the country.



U.S. Small Hydropower Market Report Highlights

The civil construction segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2024. Civil construction plays a crucial role in developing small hydropower projects, as it encompasses essential structures such as weirs and dams that guide water to turbines and enhance water head levels.

The up-to-1 MW capacity segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.6% in 2024, driven by the increasing demand for decentralized energy solutions, particularly in rural areas.

The mini hydropower (101 kW - 10 MW) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.9% in 2024, driven by its capability to serve larger energy demands while still being more environmentally friendly than traditional large-scale hydroelectric projects.

Micro hydropower (100 kW) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for decentralized energy solutions, particularly in remote and rural areas.

