AvePoint Expands AI-Driven Cybersecurity and IT Management Capabilities with Ydentic Acquisition

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today entered into an agreement to acquire Ydentic , a SaaS company specializing in centralized multi-tenant management for Microsoft Managed Services Providers (MSPs). This strategic acquisition will drive the continued evolution of Elements , AvePoint’s MSP Platform for greater MSP profitability, increased operational efficiency, scalability, and new security-centric recurring revenue streams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorn Wittendorp and the Ydentic team to AvePoint,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic priority to scale and expand our channel ecosystem. Together, we will enhance automation, service management, and reporting and data insights capabilities for MSPs, creating further competitive differentiation and economic opportunity for our channel partners.”

Founded in 2017, Ydentic provides modern MSPs with smart software that automates IT management tasks, enhances processes and full control for customers. This automation allows MSPs to excel in value creation while reducing operating costs and eliminating knowledge barriers for employees. Ydentic was recently named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program in the Netherlands, highlighting its impressive growth trajectory and strong domain expertise.

“Joining forces with AvePoint is a tremendous opportunity for Ydentic,” said Jorn Wittendorp, Founder and CEO of Ydentic. “Modern MSPs require modern technology solutions to manage, scale, and grow their practices. Our shared vision of empowering MSPs with cutting-edge technology and automation will drive significant value for our customers and AvePoint’s growing channel business.”

This acquisition is part of AvePoint’s continued investment in the channel business to transform AvePoint Elements into the industry-leading MSP platform. Focusing on data, access, and endpoint security solutions is vital in the age of AI, with industry research firm Canalys estimating that cybersecurity managed services ended 2024 at more than $80 billion.

AvePoint anticipates the acquisition to close at the end of January 2025. To learn more about AvePoint Elements, visit our website .

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com .

