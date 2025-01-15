Aembit Announces Speaker Lineup for the Inaugural NHIcon





SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aembit, the non-human identity and access management (IAM) company, unveiled the full agenda for NHIcon 2025, a virtual event dedicated to advancing non-human identity security, streaming live on Jan. 28 and headlined by industry luminary Kevin Mandia.

NHIcon 2025 is co-presented by Aembit and Veza, alongside industry partners Identity Defined Security Alliance and Cloud Security Alliance.

Bringing together diverse viewpoints from the cybersecurity and DevSecOps communities, NHIcon 2025 will provide technical insights and practical guidance to address the challenges of securing non-human identities, such as service accounts, AI agents, and other software workloads.

The widespread adoption of cloud technologies, the growth of APIs and microservices, and the increasing scale of machine-to-machine communications have made securing non-human identities more challenging. Traditional identity management practices and tools often fail to provide adequate visibility and control, leaving critical security gaps that elevate breach risk.

As non-human identities become central to modern infrastructure, securing them has become a top priority for enterprises worldwide, with Gartner® naming machine identity management a top security trend for 2025.

“My vision for NHIcon is that it gives organizations the opportunity to rethink – or even begin to explore for the first time – their approach to non-human identity security,” said David Goldschlag, CEO and co-founder of Aembit. “This unique event is designed to provide clear, actionable takeaways, a deeper understanding of how to secure the identities that power enterprise innovation, and the justification for prioritizing it.”

NHIcon 2025 will provide an experiential platform for interactive learning and meaningful collaboration. Attendees can openly engage with speakers, connect with a global community of identity security professionals, and uncover cutting-edge strategies for securing non-human identities in today’s fast-evolving environments.

Mandiant Founder Mandia, co-founder of Ballistic Ventures and one of the world’s most recognizable security voices, will share his perspective on the year ahead, focusing on identity security and the growing role of AI in threat landscapes.

The agenda also includes:

A keynote from Talha Tariq, chief security officer at HashiCorp, on zero-trust principles for non-human identities.

Heather Flanagan, executive director of IDPro, discusses modernizing identity standards.

Software Architect Victor Ronin leading a technical session titled From Hardcoded to Hardened: The 7 Stages of Non-Human Identity Maturity.

Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, shares experience in securing non-human identities in complex environments.

A panel featuring security leaders from Twilio, Grafana Labs, and SoFi addressing business and compliance risks tied to non-human identities.



Registration for NHIcon 2025 is free and open at NHIcon.com.

