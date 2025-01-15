Clarification of outlook (guidance) 2024

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 567
January 15th, 2025
CLARIFICATION AND UPDATE ON FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2024
During Glunz & Jensen’s closing of the 2024 accounts and in preparation for the upcoming auditing of the 2024 figures, there are 2 minor deviations compared to the full year estimate which was approved by the board of directors in August 2024 and announced to the market:
- Two partially prepaid units (equipment) equal to approximately DKK 4 million in revenue were ready to be shipped during December 2024, but delivery has been postponed to 2025.
- The last quarter of 2024 (Q4, 2024) has shown strong profit margins, and furthermore Glunz & Jensen has managed to reduce the fixed cost even further.
Glunz & Jensen hereby wishes to clarify the full year 2024 expectations as follows:
- The revenue is expected at approximately DKK 131 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 135 million)
- The EBITDA* is expected at approximately DKK 11 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 12 million)
- The Profit before tax* is expected at approximately DKK 5 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 5 million)
*The outlook on EBITDA and on Profit before tax is announced excluding potential adjustments on the fair value on the investment property.
Glunz & Jensen plans to announce its annual report for 2024 on March 19th, 2025.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03