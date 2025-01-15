Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Markets, 2020-2024 & 2025-2029 - Growing Adoption for mAbs Manufacturing, Increasing Product Launches, & Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.60%.
This report summarizes the single-use technologies market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information regarding each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, challenges and opportunities for the market. It provides information on emerging technologies and developments in the industry. It analyzes critical market players' financials, product portfolios and recent activities.
The report analyzes and makes projections for each market and its applications, along with forecasts for the next five years. The report also features profiles of leading companies in the biopharmaceutical single-use technologies industry, including Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Findings
- The increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing number of single-use product launches in bioprocessing operations drive the market's growth. The integration challenges and regulatory validation requirements challenge the market's growth.
- This report segments the global market by technology type, component type, application, end user and region. By technology type, single-use bioreactors held the largest market share in 2023, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.
- In terms of application, the monoclonal antibodies segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 32.7% of the market in 2023, reaching a value of $3.6 billion through 2029.
- The bioprocess containers segment accounted for 17.6% of the market by component type in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $1.8 billion by the end of 2029.
- North America held the largest regional market share with 31.5% in 2023. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities in cell and gene therapies and the significant regional presence of single use systems companies are responsible for the large share.
The report includes:
- 220 data tables and 59 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for single-use technologies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by technology, single-use component, application, end user, and region/country
- A look at recent technical advances in different sole-use technologies and bioreactors and the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of region- and industry-specific macroeconomic variables
- A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Patent activity and key patent grants/publications, along with an analysis of the impact of new developments in sole-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of market leaders, including: Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG and Merck KGaA.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|207
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$11.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Insights
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology
- Raw Materials Used in Single-Use Technologies
- Polyamide
- Polycarbonate
- Polyethylene
- Polyethersulfone
- Polypropylene
- Polytetrafluoroethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Cellulose Acetate
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Single-Use Technology Versus Traditional Reusable Technology
- Biologics Process Development Pathway and Application of Single-Use Technologies
- Upstream Processing
- Cell Harvesting and Clarification
- Downstream Processing
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Product Launches
- Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Stringent Regulations and Validation Requirements
- Disposal of Plastic Waste
- Integration Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Adoption for Monoclonal Antibodies Manufacturing
- Single-Use Systems in Downstream Operations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- Real-Time Monitoring of Operations
- Miniaturization of Bioreactors
- Integration of Automation and Robotics
- Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Single-Use Bioreactors
- Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems
- Filtration Systems
- Control Systems
- Freeze and Thaw Systems
- Chromatography Systems
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Isolators
- Market Analysis by Component
- Bioprocess Containers
- Sampling Systems
- Single-Use Sensors
- Transfer Systems
- Media Bags
- Filter Cartridges
- Tubing
- Connectors
- Other Single-Use Products
- Market Analysis by Application
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Stem Cell and Other Cell Therapies
- Blood Derivatives
- Gene Therapy
- Recombinant Proteins
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Market Analysis by End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers
- Research Institutes and Academia
- Pathology Laboratories
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- Partnerships
- Acquisitions
- Facility Expansions
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market
- Sustainability in the Biopharmaceutical Single-Use Technologies Industry
- Understanding Environmental, Social and Governance Data
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Aber Instruments Ltd.
- Adolf Kuhner AG
- Cellexus
- Celltainer
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Distek Inc.
- Eppendorf SE
- Getinge
- Lonza
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24ri3d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment