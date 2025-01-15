Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Markets, 2020-2024 & 2025-2029 - Growing Adoption for mAbs Manufacturing, Increasing Product Launches, & Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.60%.

This report summarizes the single-use technologies market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players. It provides a comprehensive market breakdown with in-depth information regarding each segment. The overview section of the report describes market trends and dynamics, including drivers, challenges and opportunities for the market. It provides information on emerging technologies and developments in the industry. It analyzes critical market players' financials, product portfolios and recent activities.





The report analyzes and makes projections for each market and its applications, along with forecasts for the next five years. The report also features profiles of leading companies in the biopharmaceutical single-use technologies industry, including Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Findings

The increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing number of single-use product launches in bioprocessing operations drive the market's growth. The integration challenges and regulatory validation requirements challenge the market's growth.

This report segments the global market by technology type, component type, application, end user and region. By technology type, single-use bioreactors held the largest market share in 2023, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the monoclonal antibodies segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 32.7% of the market in 2023, reaching a value of $3.6 billion through 2029.

The bioprocess containers segment accounted for 17.6% of the market by component type in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $1.8 billion by the end of 2029.

North America held the largest regional market share with 31.5% in 2023. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities in cell and gene therapies and the significant regional presence of single use systems companies are responsible for the large share.

The report includes:

220 data tables and 59 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for single-use technologies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by technology, single-use component, application, end user, and region/country

A look at recent technical advances in different sole-use technologies and bioreactors and the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of region- and industry-specific macroeconomic variables

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Patent activity and key patent grants/publications, along with an analysis of the impact of new developments in sole-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of market leaders, including: Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG and Merck KGaA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Insights

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology

Raw Materials Used in Single-Use Technologies

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene

Polyethersulfone

Polypropylene

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Cellulose Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Single-Use Technology Versus Traditional Reusable Technology

Biologics Process Development Pathway and Application of Single-Use Technologies

Upstream Processing

Cell Harvesting and Clarification

Downstream Processing

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Increasing Product Launches

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Market Challenges and Restraints

Stringent Regulations and Validation Requirements

Disposal of Plastic Waste

Integration Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption for Monoclonal Antibodies Manufacturing

Single-Use Systems in Downstream Operations

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Real-Time Monitoring of Operations

Miniaturization of Bioreactors

Integration of Automation and Robotics

Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Technology

Single-Use Bioreactors

Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems

Filtration Systems

Control Systems

Freeze and Thaw Systems

Chromatography Systems

Centrifugal Pumps

Isolators

Market Analysis by Component

Bioprocess Containers

Sampling Systems

Single-Use Sensors

Transfer Systems

Media Bags

Filter Cartridges

Tubing

Connectors

Other Single-Use Products

Market Analysis by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Stem Cell and Other Cell Therapies

Blood Derivatives

Gene Therapy

Recombinant Proteins

Polyclonal Antibodies

Market Analysis by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

Research Institutes and Academia

Pathology Laboratories

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships

Acquisitions

Facility Expansions

Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Market

Sustainability in the Biopharmaceutical Single-Use Technologies Industry

Understanding Environmental, Social and Governance Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Aber Instruments Ltd.

Adolf Kuhner AG

Cellexus

Celltainer

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Distek Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Getinge

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24ri3d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment